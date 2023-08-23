Medellín shopkeepers celebrate their day this Sunday, August 27

Next Sunday, August 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Parque Norte, Fenalco Antioquia will hold National Shopkeeper Day 2023, to exalt the important work that these small merchants do 365 days a year. .

This will be a party to which Antioquian shopkeepers and their families are invited, who during the day will enjoy live artists, raffles, prizes and activities, as well as trade shows of different brands. In addition, there will be an award ceremony for the Leading Shopkeepers who will receive: $1,500,000 first place, $1,000,000 second and $500,000 third. The first place will also be honored at the Night of the Best 2023 gala, on Thursday, November 2 at 6:00 pm, at the Teatro Metropolitano in Medellín.

In 2022, the winner of the Tenderá Líder title was Doña Irma, from the Aranjuez neighborhood. With her small but well-stocked store, she met all the requirements and needs of her neighbors, who precisely highlighted her last year as a very charismatic, helpful and dedicated woman to others.

This Sunday’s event will feature musical shows, with artists such as Los Cantores Koko and Koronel, who will animate the afternoon with their traditional songs “Doña Marina”, “Luz Dary”, “De Yolombó”, “José Otoniel” and many more hits. . There will also be a music show from yesterday with Los Caballeros de la Cantina and Vallenato romanticism with Francisco Javier.

It is highlighted that half of the shopkeepers are women, mostly heads of household, and with an average age of 42 years. Likewise, 57% of the shopkeepers serve strata 1, 2 and 3 in the country.

This is what you must do if you want to attend the event

If you are a shopkeeper and want to attend the National Shopkeeper’s Day, you only have to claim the ticket at the main headquarters of Fenalco Antioquia in the center of Medellín (calle 50 #42-52) or in Olímpica Estereo (calle 43F #76-21).

It may also interest you: Gardeners in the San Benito neighborhood come back to life

You may also be interested in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

