The follow-up carried out by viewers of the Integrated Emergency and Security System, in coordination with investigators from the Metropolitan Police and the support of the Medellín Sectional Prosecutor’s Office, managed to give two convincing results against vehicle theft and the crime of homicide, in the latter , capturing a man known with the alias “Brayan”, allegedly responsible for the murder of patrolman Juan Diego Patiño Guerra, occurred on January 7 in the middle of the theft of his motorcycle.

As reported by the Metropolitan Police, in two operations coordinated with the Metropolitan Police and guided by tracking from smart cameras (LPR – license plate recognition)in the first case, the recovery of a dump truck stolen in Yalí and found in a parking lot in the township of Altavista was achieved, where, in addition, it was possible to execute the capture of two men, who had in their possession nine plates between false and original.

“The crimes of homicide and car theft are very important to us. We have put all our efforts this year and they are prioritized. At the moment, the theft of vehicles has a reduction of 27% and of motorcycles of 19%. Theft from people of 10%. The important thing is the joint work in which these operational results are given”, said the Secretary of Security and Coexistence, José Gerardo Acevedo Ossa.

This is how they found a warehouse of stolen motorcycles in Medellín

In a second operation, the theft was alerted in the San Cristóbal township and after activating the monitoring with the available cameras, the path that the criminals followed to the La Loma sector was detected, where it was hidden in a house. There, the Police arrived at the site and upon entering, They found not only the previously stolen motorcycle, but a total of six, all with reports. The site was a warehouse used by criminals to hide them.

Additionally, thanks to SIESM technology, the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office captured the alleged murderer of patrolman Patiño Guerra. “We determined that there was a criminal structure dedicated to stealing motorcycles and injuring the victims. With this work, compelling evidence was presented to the Prosecutor’s Office and these results were achieved”, affirmed the Operational Commander of the Metropolitan Police, Colonel Henry Bello.

With the analysis of the information systems and the focused search in databases, Investigators identified one of the alleged perpetrators of the homicide and theft. In addition, with technical activities, his residence was located in the Santa Cruz neighborhood.

“The capture and judicialization of the allegedly responsible for the murder, which occurred on January 7 of this year in Bello. It was a thorough investigation, where the movement of this person was detected. Through the cameras and the work of the Sijín, he found the address,” added the Sectional Director of the Medellín Prosecutor’s Office, Ricardo Romero. To the detainee He was ordered to be placed behind bars. To date, the clarification of homicides in the city reaches 38%.