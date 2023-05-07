Medellín: Teacher would have abused minors in exchange for good grades

An alleged case of sexual abuse in a public Educational Institution in Medellín has caused a stir among the educational community of the Lucrecio Jaramillo Collegelocated in the Laureles neighborhood, one of the most exclusive in the capital of Antioquia.

Teacher denounced for alleged sexual abuse in Medellín

There they denounce that, apparently, a teacher would have carnally accessed four students aged 14, 15, 16 and 17. As soon as the news broke, the Educational Institution activated the fuchsia code, in which the students were taken to a care center and the teacher was captured by agents of the Aburrá Valley Metropolitan Police.

According to theAccording to the version of the students who filed the complaint, the teacher demanded sexual acts from them in exchange for better grades. Police reports indicate that the abuses have occurred since last year.

“On this in particular we have seen that there is not a complaint but a box of complaints, one of it very seriousand we are going to let the authorities make the decisions in this regard, but what we do want to say is that, in this administration, in this City Hall, in this city, there is a total rejection of any type of abuse and even more if is the abuse of boys and girls,” said Daniel Quintero, mayor of Medellín.

The authorities are advancing with the investigations to determine what happened. “In Medellín, every time there is a complaint, we immediately believe the person who denounces it and that is why we put lawyers on them immediately.we put all the actors to take care of the person”, explained Daniel Quintero, Mayor of Medellín.

A professor accused of alleged sexual abuse in Medellín is lynched

The teacher would have been lynched by the students and the Police had to intervene to safeguard its integrity. The teacher would be investigated for alleged sexual abuse and harassment of minors.

The Medellín Ministry of Education has assured that they are willing to collaborate with the authorities to clarify the facts and take the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of students in educational institutions.

An amateur video recorded the moment when the father of one of the minors affected rushes against the teacher and it is the Police who intercede to safeguard the alleged abuser, who is detained in a protection center.

For now, the results of the medical examinations of Legal Medicine are awaited to continue, eventually, with a judicial process.