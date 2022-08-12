Covering an area of ​​812 square meters, it integrates Heilongjiang elements such as Harbin Grand Theater, Sophia Church, and Dragon Tower, fully demonstrating the fashion, modernity and technology of Heilongjiang. This is the Longjiang Digital Economy Exhibition Area of ​​the 2022 World 5G Conference.

Longjiang Digital Economy Exhibition Area

Walking into the advanced area, it is as if you have entered the historical corridor of the 5G era. The shape is centered on “5G”, and the shape of the signal emitting light waves spreads out its wings, forming an open and integrated 5G aura, which fully demonstrates Longjiang’s reliance on 5G technology. Achievements in digital economy development and industrial digital transformation.

Inside Longjiang Digital Economy Exhibition Area

How convenient is the ultrasound diagnostic machine? In the exhibition area of ​​Harbin Institute of Technology, a portable intelligent medical ultrasonic diagnostic instrument the size of a mineral water bottle attracted the attention of the audience. “It not only has the function of traditional ultrasound diagnosis and examination, but also has unique intelligent auxiliary diagnosis function by integrating with the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence technology, cloud computing, 5G communication and other technologies. For example, township clinics, through our intelligent diagnosis technology, help Doctors who are not skilled in ultrasound diagnosis can assist in diagnosis by using special 5G technology to conduct remote data transmission and remote real-time diagnosis by experts. The equipment can open several remote diagnosis windows at the same time to improve the efficiency of expert diagnosis.” Harbin Institute of Technology Aerospace Wang Xinhao, the smart medical team of the college, said that this portable ultrasonic diagnostic instrument is suitable for various application scenarios such as community clinics, small medical institutions in townships, post-disaster first aid, and surgery specialists. At the same time, the team carried out in-depth cooperation with a number of medical institutions, using “deep learning” technology based on the image data of medical institutions to train a set of image recognition AI algorithms with high accuracy for endemic thyroid diseases. Demonstration of application in thyroid endemic census activities.

Antiy booth

At Antiy’s booth, Antiy focused on demonstrating the capability advantage of Antiy’s threat detection engine to move forward in the construction and development of 5G, which can effectively curb security risks in the entire mobile and intelligent society. The security challenges brought by the government and enterprise networks and cloud infrastructure, Antiy Zhijia cloud host security system can deeply analyze how to ensure low-latency, high-bandwidth, multi-connection business access requirements, and gradually provide all-round threats for the 5G era Preparation of defensive capabilities.

“Every mainstream domestic brand mobile phone after 2016 has built-in Antiy’s anti-virus engine and security kernel when leaving the factory, which effectively curbs the spread of mobile phone viruses. -I-type memory acquisition card also made its debut at the exhibition. This is a special device produced in the needs of Antiy’s long-term threat analysis and confrontation. It is a special hardware for network security threat analysis, capture, deceptive defense and other scenarios. It is based on the PCI-E bus to perform non-inductive memory reading and writing to the host system.” said Xiao Xinguang, founder of Antiy.

Walking in the Longjiang digital economy exhibition hall, you can feel the new ecology brought about by the collaborative opening of the digital economy everywhere.

‍According to reports, the Longjiang Digital Economy Exhibition Area takes “Building a New Engine to the Future Together” as its theme, focusing on three sectors: 5G+ intelligent manufacturing, 5G+ digital technology, and 5G+ digital application, and 14 sub-areas: 5G+ artificial intelligence, 5G+ marine equipment 5G+ Satellite Internet, 5G+ Semiconductor Materials, 5G+ Smart Oil Field, 5G+ Sensors, 5G+ Information Security, 5G+ Internet Application, 5G+ Innovation Achievements, 5G+ Smart Agriculture, 5G+ Digital Cultural Tourism, 5G+ Digital Party Building, 5G+ Grassroots Governance, 5G+ Digital Village, Move-in.

When it comes to “5G + digital party building”, the Longjiang digital party building booth is a highlight of the digital Longjiang exhibition hall. Smart party building touch screen, remote connection with local party building sites… The on-site staff introduced that the Longjiang Pioneer Party Building Cloud Platform mainly includes the “Longjiang Pioneer Network”, the “Longjiang Pioneer” mobile APP, the Party Building Work Database, and the Party Member Education Resource Library , the grass-roots party building work system, the public service system “one network, two libraries, two systems” functional system. Gradually build a “one body and two wings” architecture system that vertically connects the Communist Party member network, grassroots sites and party members’ mobile APPs, and horizontally connects provincial government agencies, enterprises and institutions, and mainstream media, so as to achieve top-down connectivity, left-right collaboration, multi-dimensional interaction, abundant resources, and safety and reliability. . The platform builds functional applications such as digital organizational life, online education of party members, intelligent analysis of big data, and party organization management guidance, explores and solves the problems of the education and management of mobile party members, retired party members, and new business forms and new employment party members, and promotes the basic system of party member education management effective implementation.

Longjiang Pioneer Platform Display

As a major industrial province, a major agricultural province, a cultural and tourism resort, and an important hub for international economic and trade, Heilongjiang has outstanding advantages in resources, industry, science and education, and ecology. The digital industry is developing well, and the new information infrastructure is relatively complete. In the 5G wave In the future, the old industrial base is being rejuvenated.

In order to better show Heilongjiang to the world, the exhibition hall is displayed from four dimensions of sound, light, electricity and interactive experience in the exhibition design. The dynamic light flows in the exhibition area. Based on Longjiang 5G, the arc-shaped ceiling that radiates the world is developed through the color of the light. The transformation presents a radiant and flowing light and shadow atmosphere. In conjunction with the large-area technology ice screen on the roof of the entire exhibition area, it displays shocking scenes such as digital party building and heaven entering the sea.

Hundreds of exhibits from nearly 30 companies show the world Longjiang companies that have contributed to Shenzhou Feitian, Chang’e lunar exploration, aircraft carrier launching, Jiaolong entering the sea, and Mars exploration. Experience the development of Longjiang’s digital economy in an all-round way to achieve an immersive experience. Medical robots, industrial robots, interactive cultural and travel experience areas, industrial simulation oil extraction storage instruments, robots going to the sea… Everywhere in the exhibition area shows Longjiang’s scientific and technological style, we are waiting for you at the Longjiang Digital Economy Exhibition Area!

Text / Photo by reporter Sun Mingyang / Trainee reporter Zhang Chunlei