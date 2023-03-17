The news of the second massive transfer of highly dangerous gang members to the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) was highlighted internationally by various media, due to the effectiveness of the security strategies implemented by the Government of El Salvador.

“He decided not to be Colombia, Mexico, or Argentina. (El Salvador) put an end to the gangs,” said an Argentine journalist about the work done in the fight against the gangs.

Yesterday, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, announced the second transfer of another 2,000 gang members to CECOT, a maximum security compound located on the outskirts of the municipality of Tecoluca, San Vicente, which was inaugurated on January 31. this year and where 4,000 members of terrorist structures are already being held.