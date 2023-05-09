Media in Saudi Arabia confirm that Lionel Messi will play in Al Hilal

How much would Lionel Messi earn in his time in Saudi Arabia?

One of the best soccer players of all time has not had the best relationship with the French team, despite the fact that he also earns a large sum of money, however, the offer from the Arab team would exceed the expectations of the Argentine and would be a of the reasons for leaving the club.

According to information from AFPthere would be talk that Messi will earn 300 million euros per season, approximately 25 million euros per month, without counting the additional bonuses and commercial agreements that occur between the Arab club and its sponsors.

Lionel Messi’s justification for his absence the week before

The “Flea” tried to calm things down on Friday by posting a message on his Instagram account -followed by almost 480 million-, in which he apologized for having skipped training on May 1, one day after the home defeat against Lorient (1-3).

Messi justified himself by claiming that the commitments to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination had been modified on other occasions and that this time he could not postpone it any longer.