27.02.2023

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Energy has changed its previous judgment that it was “not sure where Covid-19 originated from”, and believes that the virus is likely to have originated from a laboratory leak. The White House National Security Advisor also revealed that Biden has instructed the National Laboratory under the Department of Energy to be included in the investigation team, and will try its best to find out the truth about the source of the epidemic.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The Wall Street Journal reported that according to the latest confidential research provided by the U.S. Department of Energy to the White House and key members of the U.S. Congress, the virus that caused the Covid-19 outbreak is likely to have originated from a laboratory leak.

The U.S. Department of Energy has previously stated that it is “unsure where it originated” regarding the source of the Covid-19 virus. According to the “Wall Street Journal”, the department’s change is related to an update of a document from the office of Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence. The document was first published in 2021, when it was pointed out that Covid-19 was not part of China‘s biological weapons program.

The report pointed out that although this document was marked as only “low certainty”, the US Department of Energy, which directs several advanced biological research laboratories, has changed its position because of this, which is very significant.

According to reports, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) previously released a “moderate confidence” finding that the virus was spread through a leak from a Chinese laboratory. The New York Times cited a 2007 document from the U.S. National Intelligence Council, which defined “moderate certainty” as a piece of information that could be interpreted in multiple ways or has not yet been fully substantiated; “low certainty” means The information is relatively insufficient, scattered or missing, and it is temporarily difficult to make a reliable analysis.

U.S. officials declined to detail the new intelligence content that caused the Energy Department to change its stance, but they also said that both the Department of Energy and the FBI came to the same conclusion for different reasons.

In addition to the latest findings from the U.S. Department of Energy, four other intelligence agencies in the U.S. previously determined that the outbreak was caused by “natural animal transmission,” while other intelligence agencies such as the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have yet to reach a conclusion.

White House national security adviser: The U.S. is still inconclusive

In this regard, White House national security adviser Sullivan revealed in an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” on the 26th that there are still “variety of views” within the US intelligence agencies: “Some parts of the US intelligence circle Units have drawn conclusions, some units have not made a decision, and some units have said that they really don’t have enough information to draw a conclusion.”

Sullivan emphasized that the Biden administration has repeatedly instructed all levels of the U.S. intelligence circle to devote manpower and material resources to try to find out the truth, and specifically requested that the National Laboratory under the Department of Energy be included in the investigation team. Give a definite answer to this question.”

The update to the document that led to the DOE’s change of position added five pages “based on new intelligence, further research in the academic literature, and consultations with experts independent of the government,” the Wall Street Journal reported. , and came as congressional Republicans demanded more information.

There have always been different opinions about the origin of Covid-19, but they can generally be divided into two schools of thought: “Infected animals passed to humans” and “China‘s Wuhan virus laboratory leaked”.

Wuhan Institute of Virology. The picture shows Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli conducting an experiment, which is not related to the content of this report.



In May 2020, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory of the U.S. Department of Energy stated in a report that the claim of “lab leak” is reasonable.

The Chinese government has always refuted the doubts from the outside world. Zhao Lijian, a former spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, once criticized that “the theory of laboratory leakage is nothing but a lie fabricated by anti-China forces for political purposes.” It is an American politician who ignores the facts and uses it to discredit China s method.

