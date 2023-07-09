Mediation of the Ombudsman’s Office and the Catholic Church allowed the release of the sergeant and his children in Arauca – news

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation dismissed and disqualified for eight years the former governor of Arauca, Ricardo Alvarado Bestene, for cost overruns in a contract for the provision of the PAE School Food Program, for more than $8,600 million.

The decision also covers the department’s then hiring manager, Édgar Alfonso Cadena Díaz, and the former ad hoc education secretary, Norma Cecilia Cabrera Pérez.

The former departmental president signed the contract for the provision of services 174 of 2016 with cost overruns which lasted during the execution of the contract, which was added in value and in execution time in January 2017.

The National Directorate of Special Investigations indicated that there was a real variation in the price of the ration for lunch equivalent to 53.74%, that is, $1,181.77 per lunch, and for the morning/afternoon food supplement it was 13.23 %, that is $271.98 per plugin.

The Government, to determine the official budget of the contract, applied to the total cost of the ration, established in 2016 (reference contract), an increase of 10.85% corresponding to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the food segment, when the value of the ration involves other cost components other than food.

The control entity also sanctioned the former server Édgar Alfonso Cadena, who would have enabled and allowed the aforementioned contract for the provision of services under the conditions already indicated.

Finally, the Attorney General’s Office found the then ad hoc Secretary of Education responsible, who managed and processed the two additions of the execution time and an addition of the value of more than $4.300 million to this bilateral.

The Delegate Disciplinary Prosecutor’s Office for Judgment 1 described the conduct of those sanctioned as a very serious misdemeanor as a very serious fault.

Against this decision proceeds the appeal before the Disciplinary Chamber of Judgment of Public Servants of Popular Election.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

