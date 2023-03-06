A sordid case of corruption with bribery, prostitution, drugs, and a socialist deputy as one of its protagonists, puts the party of the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, in trouble at the beginning of an election year that looks turbulent for the left.

A retired Civil Guard general who hid more than 60,000 euros in a shoe box, an evening in a Madrid brothel, nights in a luxury hotel with Viagra, cocaine and prostitutes chosen from a catalog…

Since the end of February, the Spanish press has not stopped revealing details -with suggestive photos and supporting videos- of this scandal now known as the “Mediator” case, which affects several businessmen and some members of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE). by Pedro Sanchez.

At the center of the controversy stands out Juan Bernardo Fuentes, known as “Tito Berni”, a socialist deputy from the Canary Islands archipelago who was forced to resign by his party in February, shortly before he was arrested, along with his nephew and various businessmen.

According to a legal document consulted by AFP, this 60-year-old politician would have assisted companies that wanted to win public contracts, obtain European subsidies or avoid health inspections during the covid-19 crisis, in exchange for financial consideration.

Income of 5,000 euros

To benefit from this support, “the first step” consisted of making “a bank transfer of 5,000 euros” to a sports association chaired by the deputy through a Canarian businessman, Antonio Navarro -whose pseudonym, “Mediator”- has given his name to the case.

For an additional cost of some 3,000 to 3,500 euros more, businessmen could enjoy private visits to the Congress of Deputies, as well as party nights in discos and in a four-star hotel, the court document specifies.

According to Antonio Navarro himself, who has given interviews in various Spanish media in recent days, they also organized a dinner in Madrid attended by 15 socialist deputies in the midst of a pandemic, despite the current health restrictions.

These revelations aroused deep discomfort within the Socialist Party, which is very concerned about isolating this crisis three months before the municipal and regional elections scheduled for May 28 and only nine of the legislative ones scheduled for the end of 2023.

“It is disgusting behavior,” said Félix Bolaños, Minister of the Presidency and right-hand man of Pedro Sánchez, who came to power in 2018 thanks to a vote of no confidence against the previous conservative government, shaken at the time by a huge corruption scandal.

“It seems incredible to me, beyond politics, it personally disgusts me,” said the Minister of Agriculture Luis Planas, also from the Socialist Party, a formation that has made the fight against prostitution one of its battle horses and that presented the last year a bill to penalize customers.

“Zaffia”

The PSOE defends itself by recalling that it immediately expelled Juan Bernardo Fuentes. The party applies “zero tolerance” towards corruption, assured the president of the socialist group of the Congress of Deputies, Patxi López.

The reaction, however, has not been enough to calm the criticism of the Popular Party (PP, right), which demanded – together with the extreme right formation, Vox – that a parliamentary investigation commission be created to “resolve the political responsibilities” derived from the Mediator case.

“It is so uncouth, it is so seedy, it is so embarrassing, and it causes so much damage to politics and institutions that we cannot continue like this,” said the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, accusing the PSOE of “not offering all the information they have.”

With this case, the government “has lost the credit and confidence of the Spaniards,” insisted the leader of the conservatives, who demand the calling, starting in May, of early legislative elections, in which the polls point to them as winners.

court petition

Meanwhile, heThe judge in the case requested the president of the Congress of Deputies, Meritxell Batet, to provide “authorization and collaboration” so that the Technical Secretariat delivers to the National Police the “effects” deposited in the office of the Lower House that used the now former socialist deputy Fuentes Curbelo, alias ‘Tito Berni’, whom he points out as “leader of the political branch of the criminal organization.”

In an order, to which Europa Press has had access, the magistrate details that, “in the event that the Presidency of Congress collaborates by delivering said devices, it is agreed that the National Police, Technological Crimes Group, proceed to open, analysis, study and preparation of the corresponding expert report of all computer equipment and other digital/analogue storage devices/media”.

The head of the Investigating Court Number 4 of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Ángeles Lorenzo-Cáceres, explains that after the entries and searches in the house and the “legal domiciles” of Fuentes Curbelo “the Special Commissioner of the Congress of Deputies was requested information about the effects that could exist in the office”.

The police station replied that “in the aforementioned office there is various documentation and personal effects, as well as a desktop computer owned by Congress, all for the use of the former deputy” investigated.

Consequently, the Police requested judicial authorization to access the former office of Fuentes Curbelo in the Congress of Deputies and intervene, “without restrictions”, “the effects deposited inside”.

The anti-corruption prosecutor Jaime Serrano-Jover opposed this unlimited access to the office of ‘Tito Berni’, recalling that “the Cortes Generales are inviolable”, but he supported police access, “with the provisions and precautions they deem appropriate”, “to the delivery and intervention of computer terminals or data and information storage devices, documents or any other effects belonging to the person investigated”.

Lorenzo-Cáceres points out that, indeed, article 66.3 of the Spanish Constitution literally establishes that “the General Courts are inviolable”, although he qualifies that “its purpose is aimed at protecting the institution against any interference” in the exercise of its functions, for which reason it believes that it should be understood as “a global protective cloak necessary for the correct exercise of such important constitutional functions”.

However, it seeks the support of Batet since article 548 of the Criminal Procedure Law (LeCrim) establishes that “the judge will need, for the entry and registration in the Palace of any of the co-legislative bodies, the authorization of the respective president ” .

The instructor argues that it is a necessary, appropriate and proportional measure because “through the intervention, the identities, the movements of those investigated, the existence of other possible participants can be known and extensions of the investigation can be made.”

“This judge does not find the possibility of achieving the objective pursued through other less burdensome measures,” he says, being aware that it is also an “exceptional” measure.

Finally, the leader of the conservative Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, considered that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, shows his “desperation” by giving “instructions” to his ministers to attack him, alluding to an old photo of himself with the now recognized drug trafficker Marcial Dorado. However, he has said that he is not going to enter into this “provocation” of a government that is “decomposing.”

The government spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez, reproached Feijóo for the aforementioned photo, while asking him to clarify whether he receives bonuses from his party. In this way, she argued that her socialist party and the conservatives do not act in the same way in cases of corruption, since in her opinion the former, and unlike the latter, act forcefully.

Rodríguez made these statements when questioned about the situation of the ‘Mediator’ case and in particular about the possible search of the office of former deputy Fuentes Curbelo. In addition, she assured that the behaviors of the plot that have been known produce “disgust”, which include parties with prostitutes and drug use.