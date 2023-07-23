Medical College assures that its union is “attacked” by actions of the authorities

The Medical College of El Salvador and the Union of Medical Workers of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (Simetrisss) denounced on Friday that their union is “attacked” by actions of the Health authorities.

“The Medical Association of El Salvador is being attacked by the health authorities by taking actions that violate the human rights, labor rights, and the education of medical personnel in training,” they indicated in a statement issued to the press.

The complaint comes after the Ministry of Health (Minsal) announced that it will proceed against a group of internal doctors who carried out a work stoppage on Thursday in solidarity with two of their colleagues who were suspended by the government of Nayib Bukele.

This group requested, according to local media, the restitution of the two people, who were suspended as a result of publications they made on their social networks on May 20, when a human stampede left at least 9 dead in the Cuscatlán stadium.

The Medical College and the Simetrisss demanded “that the medical personnel affected by the illegal actions of the directors of the institutions be immediately restored to their academic and care work.”

In addition, “due process is guaranteed in the situations questioned by medical personnel” and that the authorities of the Ministry of Health and the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) “refrain from continuing to violate the labor and academic rights of workers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

