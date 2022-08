Sebastiano Mescolotto 3488072001 www.sebastianomescolotto.com

Shortage of medical guards in the Marca. In the coming weeks, some professionals will leave their positions, others will take over but the coverage will be partial. “We are buffering thanks to the family doctors who in this phase help us to guarantee the shifts of continuity of care by giving a hand in the various local clinics” underlines the Ulss 2 DG Francesco Benazzi