Medical lieutenant Vitaly Gardt wrote a book about the war and died in Donbas

Anna Gardt, wife of Vitaly Gardt, lieutenant-medic of the special unit of the National Guard of Ukraine “Omega”. The evening of Vitaly’s memory was held the other day at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second — It was around nine in the morning, when I suddenly felt incredibly strong emotional pain, I immediately began to pray for my husband, but as it turned out, it was too late to do so — Vitaly died that morning in a battle in Donetsk near the village of Kamianka, – told “FAKTAM”. The evening of Vitaly’s memory was held the other day at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War. Last year, during the battle for Kyiv, Vitaly Hardt and his comrades took part in the neutralization of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance group in the capital. And later he fought on the front lines in the hottest areas of the front: in Luhansk region during fierce battles for Severodonetsk, in the Donetsk region. As a medic, he saved the lives of hundreds of his comrades on the battlefield, while doing a lot of other combat work. Vitaly wrote the memoirs “24 hours at war” about one of the most difficult days he had to experience at the front – the battle in the Severodonetsk industrial zone on June 2, 2022. The lieutenant dreamed of writing a book about this war. But it was not destined. Vitaly’s life ended at the age of 27. He is survived by his wife Anna and daughter Vika.

“It turned out that I proved myself”

— Vital and I met on the Internet through a mutual acquaintance, Anna recalls. — The first date was on a weekday: he came to my place at work, I went out to see him, we walked for an hour and I went back to work.

Later, I became convinced that Vitaly can be trusted, he is serious, caring, and generally a very good guy. He had little free time: service in the National Guard of Ukraine, plus kickboxing classes. He used to come on dates with bruises, which he “earned” during training and competitions. As a rule, we met every other day, for two hours. They talked on the phone in the evenings.

– How did Vitaliy prove himself to you?

— It turned out that I got certified – due to life circumstances. He and I lived in a civil marriage, rented a room in a dormitory. Vitaly found out that if we get married, the room will be free for us. “Well, let’s sign up,” I suggested. After all, we paid quite a significant amount for the rent at that time. But then I changed my mind about getting married.

– Have you changed your mind?

– So. Changed my mind. And Vitalik had to ask and insist that I marry him (smiles through tears). In the end, they officially got married. They planned to arrange a wedding, they had money for it. But in the end, they just went to the RAC, signed up and went to celebrate in a cafe. You know, there is an old tradition that the groom and the bride should not see each other for a day before the wedding. So we followed this tradition – Vitaly was on duty for a day. I arrived tired. So, after the RATS and the cafe, we went home so that my husband could get some sleep.

Before the great war, Vitaly went on a business trip to Donbas, sometimes we didn’t see each other for three months.

The war unleashed by the Rashists took Ani’s husband, and Vika’s father

– How did the great war begin for your family?

— Just on February 24, Vitaly was supposed to accompany the ambassadors of foreign countries to the state border (you remember that before the open invasion, the employees of many embassies left Ukraine). He had to set out on the road at night. We kissed and he left. And soon he wrote to me: take your things and run to the subway. After that night, we did not see him for 105 days. My daughter and I went from Kyiv to the Kirovohrad region to visit Vitaliy Olena’s aunt, where he grew up.

In the first weeks of the great war, Vitaly did not communicate very often, but later more often – he simply wrote “everything is OK”. This was the main thing for me. I was very worried and prayed for him.

— After 105 days, Vitaly was given leave?

– No, unfortunately, it was not like that – in June of last year, Vitaliy was severely concussed during the battle, he was hospitalized. He then called me, but did not admit that he was concussed. But from his voice I immediately understood that something had happened. In the end, he told what exactly, and my daughter and I came to him.

“I think that Vitaliy subconsciously foresaw what would happen to him and was preparing me for it”

– When did Vitaly die?

— March 22 of this year.

– How were you informed about this?

— It happened like this: the wife of Vitaly’s former brother-in-law, whom we had not seen for about a year, invited me to a cafe for coffee. We have a very good relationship with her and I willingly agreed. We met, we had a nice conversation, but in my heart I felt that something had happened. So she asked: “Tanya, is everything alright?” – “So good”. She and I were already driving home, and when we got out of the car, a person called me and introduced herself (due to stress, I didn’t remember her name). I looked at Tanya. She nodded, saying yes. I understood that Vitalik died. The only thing I asked the person who called was if I could pick up the body. Because it is not possible to pick it up immediately in all cases. I was told that it was possible.

Scrolling through the events of March 22 in my head, I understood why then, at about nine in the morning, I suddenly felt an incredibly strong emotional pain – just at that time Vitalik passed away.

– Did he have a premonition that something irreparable would happen to him?

About three weeks before that, he changed: he started calling more often, talking more, asking more. When he came home in February, he gave me the phone numbers of several of his brothers. In addition, he insisted that I learn to drive a car and pass my driver’s license – he said that I would need it. I think, on a subconscious level, he had a premonition that what happened would happen to him, and he was preparing me for it.

– Did you tell the daughter that dad died?

— Yes, on the same day she told. Donya cried a lot. By the way, I always told her that Dad’s job is dangerous. I saw that my daughter took these words seriously. There was a very strong connection between them: she loves him very much and he loved her very much – daddy’s daughter. Vitaly himself chose her name: Victoria, that is, victory.

“There was a very strong connection between dad and daughter: she loves him very much and he loved her very much – dad’s daughter,” Anna said. In the photo, Vitaly and Vika are cleaning their weapons

– Did the man have a charm?

— There was a ragdoll doll that Vitaliy was given by his sister. He carried that doll with him for a long time, but a couple of years ago it got lost somewhere.

— Does Vitaly come to you in your dreams?

– It’s coming. Always smiles and kisses, says: you are mine Petrushka. Petrushka is my maiden name. Only once, after the evening of commemoration of the fallen soldiers of the special unit of NSU “Omega”, Vitalik came to me in a dream upset. On that evening, Vikusya and I cried a lot. Vitalik also cried in a dream, because it hurts him a lot to see us cry, especially my daughter.

Vitaly really wanted to write a book about his experiences in the war. But he managed to do only part of the work – he described one day during the battles for Severodonetsk on almost 80 sheets. It was a very tense and dangerous day – the boys were repelling enemy attacks at one of the industrial enterprises. It was on that day that Vitaly received a severe concussion.

Anna donated Vitaly Gardt’s notes “24 hours of war” to the funds of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War

— The events described in these notes took place in the Severodonetsk industrial zone, – told “FACTS” commander of the unit in which Vitaly Gardt served, Yevgeny. — We then crossed the river in small groups and attacked shop after shop in that industrial zone. The group, which included Vitalik, established itself in one of the shops. The enemy continuously fired at them with all the weapons (primarily, heavy) that he had. Therefore, that day was remembered and Vitaliy described it.

— Were the guys in that workshop saved by the basements?

– Unfortunately, there were no cellars there. The factory ceiling was saved, which the Orcs “dismantled” with the help of artillery during the day.

— Vitalik wrote that he had to hide from the debris near the support columns of the shop, Anya adds. – That day there were 17 “three hundred” (wounded). Vitalik was glad that there was no “two hundredth”. The boys suffered from severe thirst – it was summer, and they had no water. In the evening, Vitaly suffered a concussion.

— That day in the industrial zone became difficult for us also because it was very difficult to understand who was where, Yevhen continues. — After all, we have just captured that industrial zone. Therefore, the groups did not know who was on their left and who was on their right. By the way, the lack of communication is actually the most difficult thing that can be in combat.

Lieutenant Vitaly Gardt dreamed of writing a book about his experiences in the war, but he was not destined

— We will print Vitaly’s records in a separate book, says Anna. — We will put a part of the circulation up for auction, and with the proceeds we will buy something that the boys at the front need.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported on the death of medical service captain Volodymyr Ipatov, who taught at the Vinnytsia Medical University before the Great War and went to the front as a volunteer.

Photos courtesy of Anna Hardt

