With the Milleproroghe decree, the one-year extension of the possibility of receiving medical prescriptions via email or text message will arrive. The measure, introduced with a civil protection ordinance during the Covid emergency, was expiring at the end of the year and its renewal had been requested loudly from the white coats.

The government, meeting in the Council of Ministers today in Palazzo Chigi, included the postponement of the law in the milleproroghe decree. The measure, which allowed doctors to use the electronic prescription instead of the paper one, was contained in an ordinance linked to the pandemic. However, since there is no longer the state of emergency due to Covid, the government has decided to include the postponement in a thousand extensions, allowing the possibility of using electronic prescriptions to be renewed by one year.

Going back to the paper prescription would have put millions of doctors and families in difficulty and even pharmacists had asked the government for an extension.

“The current lack of activation of the electronic health record in all regions – observes the president of the Federation of doctors Filippo Anelli – and the failure to activate this tool by many citizens risks making us go backwards. This is why I believe that there is a need for an extension of this rule, which so far has allowed us to carry out the recipe service in such an efficient way and then to start discussions with the regions to further improve the activation of the electronic health record, which would be the real solution of the problem. The system then saved millions of tons of cards and the services improved markedly, because repeating a chronic prescription has become uniquely simple. But not only that: it has managed to greatly relieve the doctor of that type of pressure that it happened during the performance of his work in the clinic – he finally concluded rings – because he could dedicate himself finally made visits and he could make the recipes at a later time”.