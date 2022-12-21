Home News Medical prescriptions via email and text messages, the government extends the rules for a year
News

Medical prescriptions via email and text messages, the government extends the rules for a year

by admin
Medical prescriptions via email and text messages, the government extends the rules for a year

With the Milleproroghe decree, the one-year extension of the possibility of receiving medical prescriptions via email or text message will arrive. The measure, introduced with a civil protection ordinance during the Covid emergency, was expiring at the end of the year and its renewal had been requested loudly from the white coats.

The government, meeting in the Council of Ministers today in Palazzo Chigi, included the postponement of the law in the milleproroghe decree. The measure, which allowed doctors to use the electronic prescription instead of the paper one, was contained in an ordinance linked to the pandemic. However, since there is no longer the state of emergency due to Covid, the government has decided to include the postponement in a thousand extensions, allowing the possibility of using electronic prescriptions to be renewed by one year.

Going back to the paper prescription would have put millions of doctors and families in difficulty and even pharmacists had asked the government for an extension.

“The current lack of activation of the electronic health record in all regions – observes the president of the Federation of doctors Filippo Anelli – and the failure to activate this tool by many citizens risks making us go backwards. This is why I believe that there is a need for an extension of this rule, which so far has allowed us to carry out the recipe service in such an efficient way and then to start discussions with the regions to further improve the activation of the electronic health record, which would be the real solution of the problem. The system then saved millions of tons of cards and the services improved markedly, because repeating a chronic prescription has become uniquely simple. But not only that: it has managed to greatly relieve the doctor of that type of pressure that it happened during the performance of his work in the clinic – he finally concluded rings – because he could dedicate himself finally made visits and he could make the recipes at a later time”.

See also  Conegliano, seven of the cast positive at Covid: skip "Sister Act" at the Academy

You may also like

The Lincang Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group went...

Alzheimer’s and other dementias, the lack of personnel...

Defence, from Vittorio Veneto to Modena for the...

Vega C flight failed, two French Pleiades satellites...

Sklero Zero, spectacular Christmas wishes in music with...

Milleproroghe, in June 2023 double Imu declaration for...

“Crag-like demotion” Xiao Yaqing, the former Minister of...

Weather forecast: Subtropical Christmas in Italy, expected temperatures...

A huge luminous body pierces the sky over...

Confartigianato Trasporti raises the alarm due to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy