Medical profession plans nationwide day of protest on October 2nd

Now it was announced today that the Virchowbund, together with currently nine other associations, is running the campaign »Praxis in Not« starts to take action against the worsening conditions in family and specialist practices in Germany. This measure is intended to “set the framework for regional and subject-specific protests in the coming weeks and months,” as Dirk Heinrich, federal chairman of the Virchowbund, described the goals of the campaign. “And we propose October 2, 2023 as the first day of action. Then regional protests, practice closures, information events and regional demonstrations should take place nationwide.«

