Home » Medical profession plans nationwide day of protest on October 2nd
News

Medical profession plans nationwide day of protest on October 2nd

by admin
Medical profession plans nationwide day of protest on October 2nd

Now it was announced today that the Virchowbund, together with currently nine other associations, is running the campaign »Praxis in Not« starts to take action against the worsening conditions in family and specialist practices in Germany. This measure is intended to “set the framework for regional and subject-specific protests in the coming weeks and months,” as Dirk Heinrich, federal chairman of the Virchowbund, described the goals of the campaign. “And we propose October 2, 2023 as the first day of action. Then regional protests, practice closures, information events and regional demonstrations should take place nationwide.«

See also  Central Meteorological Observatory Issues Red Rainstorm Warning for Multiple Provinces and Regions

You may also like

Council and Mayor of Quito demand security from...

Elvia Milena Sanjuán strengthens her campaign in Valledupar

Electric Ford from Cologne comes six months later...

Cuban Mother Pleads for Humanitarian Visa to Attend...

THEY ARREST A MAN WHO PREGNANT HIS 13-YEAR-OLD...

Candidate for mayor of Sácama resigned due to...

Wilhelma: Mashuri carpet is there

Imposing COP Arena “Escribano Óscar Harrison” is inaugurated

Payment of a million to young people for...

Celebration at Herrenchiemsee: 75 years of the Constitutional...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy