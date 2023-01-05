Source title: Medical staff run more errands and mobile teams come to the door to vaccinate the elderly against the new crown

“Grandpa, your blood pressure and blood sugar are normal. Today, we will give you a booster shot of the new crown vaccine. With the protection of the vaccine, it will be safer for the elderly to go out.” On the afternoon of January 4, a 90-year-old man in Hujialou Street Mr. Yan stayed at home and enjoyed the door-to-door service of the preventive health care department and the vaccination mobile team of the No. 2 Community Health Service Center of Hujialou. On the same day, this mobile team vaccinated five elderly people over 75 years old with the new crown vaccine. The medical staff said: “In order to serve the elderly well and get the elderly vaccinated as soon as possible, we are willing to run more errands.” Hujialou Street, Chaoyang District: Elderly people can make appointments for door-to-door services through three channels The elderly have relatively low resistance and are the key population for the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic. The Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that in order to protect the life safety and health of the elderly to the greatest extent, Chaoyang District has continuously optimized vaccination services and established a “fixed point + mobile team” vaccination work model. While Chaoyang District has set up at least one vaccination site in each street and village, 43 streets and townships have set up vaccination mobile teams. Each team is composed of community (village) cadres, medical staff, etc. Provide door-to-door vaccination services for disabled and semi-disabled elderly people. At present, 48 fixed vaccination sites and 46 mobile vaccination teams have been set up in the district, and vaccination consultation telephones or door-to-door service appointment telephones for the elderly have been set up in streets, townships, communities, and villages, and special personnel are responsible for vaccination work. Since December 2022, a total of 1,880 doses have been vaccinated for the elderly in Chaoyang District. On the afternoon of January 4, in the preventive health care department of the second community health service center in Hujialou, there was an endless stream of citizens who came to get vaccinated against the new crown vaccine, but clinician Li Xiaofeng and his colleagues were making preparations before going out. “In the afternoon, we will vaccinate five elderly people with limited mobility. The earlier the vaccination, the earlier the protection.” Before departure, Li Xiaofeng repeatedly checked the low temperature box where the vaccine was stored, the first aid kit and the blood pressure monitor that she carried with her. Wait. “Door-to-door service is the same as on-site vaccination, and there is nothing less to prepare.” The first person to enter the house that day was Mr. Yan who lives in the Jintaili community. At the age of 90, he had previously completed two shots of the new crown vaccine. “In the morning, I thought about calling the community to make an appointment for a third injection, but I didn’t expect the doctor to come to me in the afternoon.” Mr. Yan’s son said. Before the vaccination, the medical staff of the mobile team inquired in detail about the old man’s physical condition and underlying diseases. According to the old man’s situation, he measured his blood sugar and blood pressure on the spot. The attentive doctor also checked the old man’s commonly used medicines. After all indicators were normal and the family members signed the informed consent form, the old man was vaccinated with a booster shot of the new crown vaccine. See also Carlotta Rossignoli: "Yes, I go on TV and travel a lot, but for my record degree no one has favored me" According to Liu Ziyan, the person in charge of the vaccine class in Hujialou Street, there are 11 communities in Hujialou Street, and there are more than 14,200 elderly people over 60 years old. The vaccination rate of the first dose of the new crown vaccine for the above-mentioned elderly people has reached more than 80%. Vaccination mobile teams travel to 11 communities every day to provide door-to-door services to elderly people in need. “If the elderly really need to get vaccinated at home, they can make an appointment through three channels. Family members make an appointment at the vaccination site; make an appointment directly through the community where they live; make an appointment through their own family doctor.” Liu Ziyan said that after receiving the appointment demand, The community doctor will first inquire about the physical condition of the elderly, and after the assessment, give feedback to the street. After the street gathers up, the vaccination mobile team will be arranged to provide door-to-door service as soon as possible. From the appointment to the door-to-door, it usually does not exceed one day. Huairou District: “Tailor-made” vaccination services according to the different needs of the elderly In order to dispel the worries of the elderly who “can’t go out for vaccination” and “dare not go out for vaccination”, a reporter from the Beiqing Daily learned that Huairou District has further optimized vaccination services, and each town and street has set up door-to-door vaccinations composed of community (village) cadres and medical staff. Teams enter villages (communities) and households to provide vaccination services for the elderly. Some villages and towns also “tailor-made” vaccination services according to the different needs of the elderly. Huairou Town combines the monitoring and investigation of key populations with the vaccination of the elderly. While the family medical team conducts home diagnosis and treatment and assesses the health status of key populations, it conducts vaccination promotion for the elderly who meet the vaccination requirements, and timely vaccinates the elderly who agree to the vaccination. The service mode of “medical delivery + vaccination” at the same time. Qiaozi Town’s village-entry and door-to-door vaccination services are “tailor-made” according to the different needs of the elderly. For the elderly who are mobile and unwilling to enter the household, the vaccination is carried out at the temporary vaccination site of the village committee. For the disabled and semi-disabled elderly who receive household vaccination , The team entered the house to carry out evaluation and vaccination. In the vaccination of the elderly, the 20 door-to-door vaccination teams established in Huairou District have played an important role. Medical staff go to the village to go to the house, and arrange for the disabled and semi-disabled elderly to be assessed and vaccinated by medical staff, so as to solve the travel problems of the villagers who cannot find a place for vaccination and have inconvenient legs and feet, so as to ensure that they can receive all the services they need. Since December 2022, the vaccination team has provided door-to-door vaccination services for 2,103 elderly people over the age of 60, accounting for 74.55% of the total vaccinations for the elderly. See also Anziano does not return home, the searches of the fire brigade in the province of Pordenone

“Grandpa, your blood pressure and blood sugar are normal. Today, we will give you a booster shot of the new crown vaccine. With the protection of the vaccine, it will be safer for the elderly to go out.” On the afternoon of January 4, a 90-year-old man in Hujialou Street Mr. Yan stayed at home and enjoyed the door-to-door service of the preventive health care department and the vaccination mobile team of the No. 2 Community Health Service Center of Hujialou. On the same day, this mobile team vaccinated five elderly people over 75 years old with the new crown vaccine. The medical staff said: “In order to serve the elderly well and get the elderly vaccinated as soon as possible, we are willing to run more errands.”

Hujialou Street, Chaoyang District: Elderly people can make appointments for door-to-door services through three channels

The elderly have relatively low resistance and are the key population for the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic. The Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that in order to protect the life safety and health of the elderly to the greatest extent, Chaoyang District has continuously optimized vaccination services and established a “fixed point + mobile team” vaccination work model. While Chaoyang District has set up at least one vaccination site in each street and village, 43 streets and townships have set up vaccination mobile teams. Each team is composed of community (village) cadres, medical staff, etc. Provide door-to-door vaccination services for disabled and semi-disabled elderly people. At present, 48 fixed vaccination sites and 46 mobile vaccination teams have been set up in the district, and vaccination consultation telephones or door-to-door service appointment telephones for the elderly have been set up in streets, townships, communities, and villages, and special personnel are responsible for vaccination work. Since December 2022, a total of 1,880 doses have been vaccinated for the elderly in Chaoyang District.

On the afternoon of January 4, in the preventive health care department of the second community health service center in Hujialou, there was an endless stream of citizens who came to get vaccinated against the new crown vaccine, but clinician Li Xiaofeng and his colleagues were making preparations before going out. “In the afternoon, we will vaccinate five elderly people with limited mobility. The earlier the vaccination, the earlier the protection.” Before departure, Li Xiaofeng repeatedly checked the low temperature box where the vaccine was stored, the first aid kit and the blood pressure monitor that she carried with her. Wait. “Door-to-door service is the same as on-site vaccination, and there is nothing less to prepare.”

The first person to enter the house that day was Mr. Yan who lives in the Jintaili community. At the age of 90, he had previously completed two shots of the new crown vaccine. “In the morning, I thought about calling the community to make an appointment for a third injection, but I didn’t expect the doctor to come to me in the afternoon.” Mr. Yan’s son said. Before the vaccination, the medical staff of the mobile team inquired in detail about the old man’s physical condition and underlying diseases. According to the old man’s situation, he measured his blood sugar and blood pressure on the spot. The attentive doctor also checked the old man’s commonly used medicines. After all indicators were normal and the family members signed the informed consent form, the old man was vaccinated with a booster shot of the new crown vaccine.

According to Liu Ziyan, the person in charge of the vaccine class in Hujialou Street, there are 11 communities in Hujialou Street, and there are more than 14,200 elderly people over 60 years old. The vaccination rate of the first dose of the new crown vaccine for the above-mentioned elderly people has reached more than 80%. Vaccination mobile teams travel to 11 communities every day to provide door-to-door services to elderly people in need. “If the elderly really need to get vaccinated at home, they can make an appointment through three channels. Family members make an appointment at the vaccination site; make an appointment directly through the community where they live; make an appointment through their own family doctor.” Liu Ziyan said that after receiving the appointment demand, The community doctor will first inquire about the physical condition of the elderly, and after the assessment, give feedback to the street. After the street gathers up, the vaccination mobile team will be arranged to provide door-to-door service as soon as possible. From the appointment to the door-to-door, it usually does not exceed one day.

Huairou District: “Tailor-made” vaccination services according to the different needs of the elderly

In order to dispel the worries of the elderly who “can’t go out for vaccination” and “dare not go out for vaccination”, a reporter from the Beiqing Daily learned that Huairou District has further optimized vaccination services, and each town and street has set up door-to-door vaccinations composed of community (village) cadres and medical staff. Teams enter villages (communities) and households to provide vaccination services for the elderly. Some villages and towns also “tailor-made” vaccination services according to the different needs of the elderly.

Huairou Town combines the monitoring and investigation of key populations with the vaccination of the elderly. While the family medical team conducts home diagnosis and treatment and assesses the health status of key populations, it conducts vaccination promotion for the elderly who meet the vaccination requirements, and timely vaccinates the elderly who agree to the vaccination. The service mode of “medical delivery + vaccination” at the same time. Qiaozi Town’s village-entry and door-to-door vaccination services are “tailor-made” according to the different needs of the elderly. For the elderly who are mobile and unwilling to enter the household, the vaccination is carried out at the temporary vaccination site of the village committee. For the disabled and semi-disabled elderly who receive household vaccination , The team entered the house to carry out evaluation and vaccination.

In the vaccination of the elderly, the 20 door-to-door vaccination teams established in Huairou District have played an important role. Medical staff go to the village to go to the house, and arrange for the disabled and semi-disabled elderly to be assessed and vaccinated by medical staff, so as to solve the travel problems of the villagers who cannot find a place for vaccination and have inconvenient legs and feet, so as to ensure that they can receive all the services they need. Since December 2022, the vaccination team has provided door-to-door vaccination services for 2,103 elderly people over the age of 60, accounting for 74.55% of the total vaccinations for the elderly.