The main symptoms of Parkinson’s affect mobility, coordination and balance in those who suffer from the disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological condition, it is considered one of the most common and so far there is no cure. It tends to be more common in adults over 50 years of age, with age being a risk factor, especially in patients with a genetic or environmental history. However, only 5 to 10% of patients under 40 years of age develop the disease.

In the world, around 10 million people suffer from Parkinson’s, being a disorder that, in the last 25 years, has doubled its level of prevalence compared to other neurological diseases.

In Colombia there are more than 220,000 people living with the disorder, which shows that for every 1,000 Colombians over 50 years of age, 4.7 are affected by this condition. In addition, according to global data, it is estimated that the risk of suffering from this pathology is 1.5 to 2 times higher in men than in women.

With this panorama, within the framework of World Parkinson’s Day, this April 11, at Medtronic and its platform parkinson and mean educational space aimed at people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones, shares some key facts about Parkinson’s, the impact on the patient’s disability and the importance of treatment for a better quality of life.

A disease that affects movement

Parkinson’s occurs when nerve cells (neurons) in the brain that control movement break down and are lost. The lack of dopamine produced by them means that brain messages are not transmitted properly. This can result in impaired movement, coordination, muscle tone, and balance. At first, the motor effects may begin in some parts of the body, which, being slight movements, the person may not notice. In fact, it is believed that it is family members or friends who identify the first signs of the disease.

Since symptoms and responses to treatment vary from person to person, it is not possible to predict exactly how the condition will progress. For some people it may take many years to develop, for others less. Therefore, it can occur at different levels, whether mild, moderate or disabling. However, some countries require recognition at the time of diagnosis of a disability of 33% for this type of disorder.

The main symptoms of Parkinson’s are usually tremors in the lower limbs such as the hands or feet, muscle stiffness when making movements, slowness in certain movements.

It is possible to improve movement and lead a better quality of life

These symptoms affect the patient’s mood and functionality for the development of daily activities such as getting up from a chair, holding things, walking, eating, talking, among others. With the progression of the disorder, the patient may tend to prostrate and lose mobility completely. Although it is a condition that has no cure, there are pharmacological, surgical or advanced treatments such as deep brain stimulation or DBS.

Like a pacemaker for the heart, a neurostimulator continuously produces electrical impulses that are sent to the brain to block or regulate abnormal brain messages that cause some of Parkinson’s motor symptoms. This treatment helps to improve people’s movement, restoring the patient’s ability to do daily tasks that he had stopped doing, which increases his physical and mental health. DBS is a therapy for patients with Parkinson’s who have been diagnosed for more than 4 years and whose medication does not work properly.

“Our goal is to educate through access to information and accompany all Parkinson’s patients and their relatives on the road to recovery. Let them know that they are not alone and that there are alternatives to better enjoy every moment of their lives. Therefore, through the program parkinson and meHe launched #enjoyeverymomenta campaign that seeks to make treatment options visible for those who live with this disorder and promote conversations about the disease to accompany those who live with it,” said Edwin Urrutia, senior manager of Acceleration Technologies at Medtronic Colombia.