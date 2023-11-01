Medication crisis, Sanitas users first affected

After the announcement by the Cruz Verde drugstore chain about the suspension of the delivery of medications that are not included in the Health Benefits Plan (PBS) for EPS Sanitas members, especially for patients suffering from high-cost diseases such as cancer. Starting November 15, the delivery of medicines for both older adults and pediatric patients and those with high-cost diseases will be affected.

Diario del Huila, Context

During the night of October 30, Cruz Verde Drugstores and Pharmacies announced a significant change in its medication delivery policy to EPS Sanitas members. The company announced its decision to stop delivering medications that are not included in the Health Benefits Plan (PBS) as of November 15.

This measure, which will affect users of the EPS Sanitas, arises after a prolonged three-year negotiation due to an accumulated debt that amounts to $400,000 million for the dispensing of non-PBS medications.

In response to this announcement, EPS Sanitas issued a statement rejecting Cruz Verde’s measure, calling it “unilateral and abrupt.” In addition, the EPS expressed its concern about the impact that this decision could have on its members and announced that it is working on contingency measures to ensure the delivery of medicines to its beneficiaries. Likewise, the EPS emphasized that the delivery of medications included in the PBS will remain unchanged with this pharmaceutical supplier.

The suspension of medications outside the Health Benefits Plan for Sanitas members threatens the health of patients with cancer, HIV and other conditions, as well as vital supplies for children and older adults.

Debt

The conflict is rooted in the lack of agreement between the parties regarding the payment of a debt, but it is also inserted in a broader context of concerns about maximum budgets (PM). The maximum budgets represent the money that the State pays to the EPS for medication coverage outside the PBS..

Sanitas and other EPS have expressed concerns about the non-payment of these maximum budgets, warning that this situation could trigger problems in the health system.

Despite this, the Minister of Health, Guillermo Jaramillo, assures that the Ministry has complied with the payment obligations to the EPS, although the EPS Sanitas claims to have not received concrete answers about the need to address the growing debt in this area.

The Super

The problem goes beyond the conflicts between the entities: the National Health Superintendency has received a worrying total of 30,236 complaints for non-delivery of medicines, specifically against the EPS Sanitas, at the national level in a period of 14 months. These complaints have led the entity to make 299 requests to the EPS, and have transferred 6 cases to the Administrative Investigations delegate.

A report from the National Health Superintendency reveals that the EPS Sanitas is ranked as the second EPS with the largest number of pending medications, with 4,322 undelivered drugs and affecting 277,158 members. This analysis also shows that the impact of late or pending deliveries of medications is considerable, affecting 1.4 million members of different EPS.

In this complex scenario, there is widespread concern about the lack of timely delivery of medications, which puts the health and well-being of a significant number of members of the health system at risk.

Financial disputes between EPSs and health service providers pose a fundamental challenge to ensuring adequate and timely medical care for the Colombian population.

Uncertainty persists around the resolution of these financial disputes and the guarantee of access to necessary medicines for EPS members like Sanitas, which will undoubtedly require coordinated intervention between government entities, EPS and health service providers to safeguard the medical care of the population.

Patients at risk

Patients who need life-saving treatments, such as capecitabine for colon, rectal, gastric and breast cancer, are expected to be deprived of this essential drug. The suspension of the supply of these medications means that patients will have to bear the full cost of the treatments, which could prove to be a considerable financial burden, especially considering the high price of these medications, such as capecitabine. .

In addition, drugs for diseases such as leukemia, such as tenoposide and etoposide, would also be out of reach of patients. These medications are difficult to access in private pharmacies and their prices can range between $150,000 and $300,000, posing a significant challenge for those who need them.

The impact of this decision extends beyond patients with cancer and hematological diseases. Those with eating disorders and weight problems would also be affected, as anorectic medications such as phentermine and topiramate, which are used to reduce appetite, would stop being supplied from November 15.

Additionally, the suspension would affect patients diagnosed with HIV, who could face interruption in the supply of essential medications. Although the Government declared Dolutegravir, an active ingredient to treat this disease, of public interest, it is still excluded from the PBS, which could mean a significant financial challenge for patients.

This situation not only impacts medicines, but also vital supplies for specific populations, such as children and older adults. As of November 15, supplies such as diapers, nutritional supplements, colostomy bags and specialized baby milks would stop being delivered, leaving these vulnerable groups in a worrying situation.

Furthermore, the lack of access to prevention supplies, such as specialized sun creams and sanitary pads for vulnerable women, adds to the crisis, posing serious health risks for these segments of the population.

In the face of this emergency, EPS Sanitas has expressed its commitment to creating a strategic plan to guarantee the continuous supply of medicines and supplies to its members. However, despite this statement, no detailed information has been provided on immediate solutions, taking into account the short period of 15 days to find viable alternatives.

Share this: Facebook

X

