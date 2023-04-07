American medical community expresses concern after the approval of the drug that, apparently, would be shrinking the brain.

By: Angelica Andrade

The drug approved in January of this year by the agency for the Food and Drug Administration of the United States, FDA, for its acronym in English, has raised doubts in the scientific community that claims to be unaware of the results of its side effects.

This is because they believe that the FDA chose to rush authorize the use of a drug that appears to be very promising for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, yet issued an important warning.

According to research recently published by the journal Neurology, an unknown side effect was identified in previous months, consisting of the drug reducing the size of the brain and the possible complications that this could cause are not yet known.

Prior to the finding, the FDA had confirmed that priority for the drug arose from the promising effects of an assay developed by the pharmaceutical industry that invented it, since the study involved 856 early-stage Alzheimer’s patients.

In this sense, the scientific community stated that, although the results suggested a significant reduction in complications in the amyloid beta protein, an essential part of the effects generated by Alzheimer’s, the recent research offers the possibility of evaluating a presumed deterioration in the disease after treatment.

In this regard, Scott Ayton, a neurologist at the University of Melbourne (Australia), expressed in an interview with Diario El País that the organizations involved in the development of the drug have data that would help to understand the possible risks. Contrary to this, the Japanese company Eisai and the American Biogen, which are part of the execution of the study, have not released information for evaluation, review and analysis by the scientific community.