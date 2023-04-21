Medicine entrance test: 15,400 applicants for 1,850 places

This year, 15,400 interested parties applied for one of the 1,850 places at the Medical Universities of Vienna, Innsbruck and Graz as well as the Medical Faculty of the University of Linz, as the universities announced in a broadcast on Friday. This time, the entrance test has been expanded to include questions on “Regulating Emotions”.

There were declines at all locations except the University of Linz. However, there are still ten applications for a place at the Medical University of Vienna, eight at the Medical University of Innsbruck, and seven in Graz and now also in Linz. Experience has shown that around 80 percent of those who register actually appear for the eight-hour written exam.

In this test, knowledge from medically relevant subjects (above all biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics) and cognitive abilities (including memory, recognizing implications) are queried. Ten percent of the test result depends on the text comprehension part of the test, another ten percent on the recognition of emotions and social decision-making part. After a debate about the role of social skills in the admissions process, this part of the test was expanded this time to include additional questions from the area of ​​”regulating emotions” and the number of questions in this block was increased.

The weighting of the social-emotional competencies for the overall result remained unchanged. After all, the aim of the test is to check the ability to study, explained Wolfgang Fleischhacker, Rector of the Medical University of Innsbruck, during a background discussion on Thursday afternoon, focusing on knowledge and cognitive abilities. “It’s not there to predict who will be a good doctor after graduation.” He also fulfills this task, the dropout rates have been reduced from 50 to five percent. In addition, there is a legally secure, objectifiable procedure without elements of arbitrariness, emphasized Markus Müller, Rector of the Medical University of Vienna.

At the same time, social skills are undisputedly relevant for medical training, says Fleischhacker. “We teach that too.” In the theoretical and practical training, these aspects played an important role throughout the course, and psychologists or pedagogues are also used as teachers. In any case, the rectors see a high level of social competence in their students. In the corona pandemic, for example, many of them voluntarily made great contributions to the health system.

