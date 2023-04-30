Medio Atrato: community houses, paving and other contracts

On April 27, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the improvement of mobility in the township of San Roque on the Beté river through the construction of 280 meters of rigid pavement, worth 324 million pesos.

On March 15, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the improvement of the La Peña community house on the Bebará river, worth 200 million pesos.

On March 10, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of food packages for the attention of the PAE in the municipality, worth 320 million pesos.

On February 27, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction in Boca de Bebará of pedestrian pathways, stilt houses, reinforced concrete, for a value of 325 million pesos.

On February 21, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of pedestrian stilt walkways, in Beté municipal seat, behind the soccer field that connects the downtown street and the bridge of the second, for a value of 324 million of pesos.

On February 16, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of fuel under the exhaustible amount modality to guarantee the operation of the vehicles, machinery and engines at the service of the municipality, for a value of 265 million pesos.

On February 9, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of rigid pavement in the Villa Flores neighborhood, in Beté municipal seat, for a value of 324 million pesos.

On February 9, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the completion of the construction of the community house in the district of Tanguí, worth 250 million pesos. On March 15, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of the second stage of the aqueduct system of the Pueblo Viejo community on the Bebará river, for a value of 121 million pesos.