In December 2022, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the improvement of the road network of the La Villa community on the Bebará river, through the construction of rigid pavement and a pier, worth 280 million pesos.

On January 6, 2023, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the technical, administrative and financial supervision of the work contract for the improvement of navigability through the removal, cleaning and signaling of the Bebará, Bebaramá and Buey rivers, for a value of 223 million pesos.

On January 2, 2023, the Medio Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply and installation of signal amplifiers in the 850 MHz band, a tower backed by a solar-type power system to improve telecommunications for the residents of ten districts. and/or villages of the municipality, for a value of 260 million pesos.

