Medio Baudó: $919 million to improve rural aqueducts

On March 23, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the optimization of the aqueduct systems in the communities of Patio Bonito, Buchúa, Unión (Huevera) and the construction of non-conventional water supply systems in the community of Puerto Córdoba. , worth 919 million pesos.

On March 15, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of a sanitary battery and improvement of classrooms at the Medardo Martínez school in the district of Curundó La Banca, for a value of 243 million pesos.

On March 15, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the locative improvement and preventive and corrective maintenance of the national police facilities in Puerto Meluk, for a value of 733 million pesos.

On March 7, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply through face-to-face reverse auction, fuel, oil and lubricants for the operation and operation of the municipal vehicle fleet and attention to social programs in the lines of investment and technical assistance in the rural and urban areas of the productive sectors of the municipality, for a value of 500 million pesos.

On March 7, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of food (market kit) to provide priority attention and periodically to the population in a degree of vulnerability when the need for the service so requires for the validity of 2023. , worth 450 million pesos.

On April 18, the Medio Baudó mayor’s office began the process to contract the operation of the life centers for the comprehensive care of the elderly – Sisben I and II of the municipality, for a value of 463 million pesos.