Home » “Mediscan” builds another sterilization plant in Kremsmünster
News

“Mediscan” builds another sterilization plant in Kremsmünster

by admin
“Mediscan” builds another sterilization plant in Kremsmünster

The titanium hip joint that the surgeon inserts into a patient must be absolutely germ-free so that the surgical wound does not become infected. At “Mediscan”, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Greiner Group, not only are medical products sterilized with ionizing radiation at the Kremsmünster site, but packaging is also sterilized so that artificial preservatives are no longer needed in food. In addition, plastics and semiconductors are also refined with the irradiation. The operation in the sterilization plant was already reaching the capacity limit, which is why a large expansion is now taking place.

Mediscan is now building another sterilization plant next to the existing block of buildings and is investing 20 million euros in it. The new production facility should be ready by the middle of next year and go into operation. The sterilization plant will also be an important link in the structure of the overall group. “The sterilization performance of the Mediscan is an integral part of the production chain for many Greiner Bio-One products,” explains Rainer Perneker, Managing Director of Greiner Bio-One International GmbH.

The site was last expanded eight years ago. The demand for sterilization services has meanwhile risen sharply.

“With the newly created capacities, Mediscan in Kremsmünster is developing into the largest sterilization site in Europe. With the expansion, further capacities will be created in order to also serve the demand of new third-party customers,” said Markus Niederreiter, Managing Director of Mediscan GmbH.

Author

Hannes Fehringer

Local editor Steyr

Hannes Fehringer

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

75 years SK Altheim: The “Red Devils” hope...

DPFAN: apotheosis of the Miwonovi tournament and launch...

Jota Pe Hernández says that there is no...

TE alarm on June 18, 2023

CM2 students pass their exam – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

Millionaires at the final of the BetPlay League

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement

The Second Generation Gathering Fills the “Structural Hole”...

Follower throws tickets at Churo Díaz in concert

Rapid inauguration for the new Lambach market place

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy