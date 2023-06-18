“Mediscan” builds another sterilization plant in Kremsmünster

The titanium hip joint that the surgeon inserts into a patient must be absolutely germ-free so that the surgical wound does not become infected. At “Mediscan”, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Greiner Group, not only are medical products sterilized with ionizing radiation at the Kremsmünster site, but packaging is also sterilized so that artificial preservatives are no longer needed in food. In addition, plastics and semiconductors are also refined with the irradiation. The operation in the sterilization plant was already reaching the capacity limit, which is why a large expansion is now taking place.

Mediscan is now building another sterilization plant next to the existing block of buildings and is investing 20 million euros in it. The new production facility should be ready by the middle of next year and go into operation. The sterilization plant will also be an important link in the structure of the overall group. “The sterilization performance of the Mediscan is an integral part of the production chain for many Greiner Bio-One products,” explains Rainer Perneker, Managing Director of Greiner Bio-One International GmbH.

The site was last expanded eight years ago. The demand for sterilization services has meanwhile risen sharply.

“With the newly created capacities, Mediscan in Kremsmünster is developing into the largest sterilization site in Europe. With the expansion, further capacities will be created in order to also serve the demand of new third-party customers,” said Markus Niederreiter, Managing Director of Mediscan GmbH.

