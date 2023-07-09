Time to meditate: the mind is clear of thoughts. Photo: iStock

Today, “Meditation” is Jules Massenet’s most successful composition. The French opera composer used them as a transition between the images of the second act of his opera Thaïs. Here in a version for flute and harp. From the Epoch Times Music series, for lovers.

Jules Émile Frédéric Massenet (1842-1912) was a French opera composer. This one comes from him Meditation from the opera Thaïs, here in a version for flute and harp, played by the duo Elysion, Ernesto Villalobos and Jessyca Flemming. The Thaïs is one of his operas based on a libretto by Louis Gallet.

The slightly oriental opera plot is based on the historical novel Thaïs by Anatole France, which goes back to a much older drama (around 962). It is about the legend of the Egyptian hetaera and later hermitess Thais – and presumably a lover of Alexander the Great.

Die Meditation was played in the opera as transitional music between the two scenes of the second act before the closed curtain. The piece symbolizes the development of Thais from whore to saint.

Jules Massenet received his first musical training in Paris at the age of eleven and met Franz Liszt at the same time. He stayed in Italy at the Villa Medici for three years. He later became involved in the Paris opera scene, and his success came gradually. It was not until 1884 that he achieved international fame. The Meditation is his most successful title today.

