Mediterranea University – Articles – Is one worth one? Law, literature and democracy – National Festival of Law and Literature.

8
The annual National Festival of Law and Literature will take place from 20 to 22 April. Now in its tenth edition, the appointment represents a very engaging and eagerly awaited moment of discussion and confrontation on a national level. The 2023 theme is “Is one worth one? Law, literature and democracy” and will see, as usual, different languages and perspectives confront each other with the aim of reading together one of the most urgent issues of current society.
For university students, 3 credits are foreseen.
Attached:
See also The men's team Hong Kong team loses and still advances, Zhang An's two wins are hard to stop the United States from being eliminated |