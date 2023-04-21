Mediterranea University – Articles – Is one worth one? Law, literature and democracy – National Festival of Law and Literature.

The annual National Festival of Law and Literature will take place from 20 to 22 April. Now in its tenth edition, the appointment represents a very engaging and eagerly awaited moment of discussion and confrontation on a national level. The 2023 theme is “Is one worth one? Law, literature and democracy” and will see, as usual, different languages ​​and perspectives confront each other with the aim of reading together one of the most urgent issues of current society.

For university students, 3 credits are foreseen.