Mediterranean trout, guidelines for protection and conservation – Abruzzo

(ANSA) – SULMONA, MAY 16 – First round table, today, in the headquarters of the Maiella National Park in Sulmona (L’Aquila), to present the proposal for national guidelines promoted by the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (Ispra) in the context of Life Streams, a European project which aims at the conservation of the Mediterranean trout and its habitat. Guidelines that will be the basis for an Action Plan for the conservation of the species which is in a critical state of conservation, subjected to the effects of multiple anthropic pressures. Freshwater vertebrate populations are declining at more than twice the rate of land and marine vertebrates. “It is an honor to have been able to host the meeting in the Maiella Park headquarters – comments the president Lucio Zazzara – We managed to bring together experts from various sectors and from different parts of Italy to explore topics of great importance around a fundamental species of aquatic ecosystems for its role at the apex of the food webs of watercourses”.



“We are convinced that this round table has made a valuable contribution to identifying both the critical issues and the opportunities that the management of natural resources entails – added the director Luciano Di Martino – taking into account the multiple aspects concerning the conservation of a species such as the Mediterranean trout and the urgency of restoring river functionality, especially in parks and Natura 2000 sites”. The second Streams round table will be held on 6 June at the Foreste Casentinesi, Monte Falterona and Campigna National Park headquarters in Pratovecchio (Arezzo).



The LIFE Streams project sees among the partners Parco della Maiella (lead partner), Regional Forestry Agency for the development of the territory and the environment in Sardinia – FoReSTAS, Ispra, Legambiente Onlus, Noesis snc, National Park of Casentinesi Forests, Monte Falterona and Campigna , Montemarcello Magra Vara Park Authority, Monti Sibillini National Park, Pollino National Park, University of Perugia. (HANDLE).

