Mediterranean University – Articles

About 40 students and doctoral students of Civil Engineering of the Diceam Department and of Forestry and Environmental Sciences of the Agricultural Department of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria took part in the technical visit, organized by professors Bombino, Giunta, Leonardi, Nucara and Scopelliti, at the construction site third lot of Gallico-Gambarie.

The students got to know the details of the project which were illustrated by the Director of Works, Eng. Bruno Polifroni, by the Managers of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria, ing. Domenica Catalfamo and Eng. Lorenzo Benestare and by the AVR SpA technicians

The work is among the most important in the South and was conceived by the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria, fully supported by the Calabria Region and the European Community; once completed it will mark a very important turning point for the metropolitan area and will certainly be an element of enhancement also in terms of tourism for the entire valley. The road works, in fact, will allow, with a comfortable layout, of modern and safe conception, to cover in 7-8 minutes a stretch that currently requires 40-45.

The visit, which was also attended by the Rector of the Mediterranean University Prof. Giuseppe Zimbalatti and the Mayor of the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria, dr. Carmelo Versace, then continued along the entire construction site where the students were able to observe the progress of the infrastructure and the main works of art that make it up.