Home » Mediterranean University – Articles
News

Mediterranean University – Articles

by admin

The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria is pleased to join the initiative of the Taormina Arte Sicilia Foundation, with a view to increasing attention to young people and the desire to bring them closer to the world of opera, offering special discounts for their students.

In fact, there is the possibility of buying the entrance ticket at a discounted price (10 euros for the “unnumbered steps” sector) at the Ancient Theater of Taormina, for the three scheduled operas:

Il Trittico (8 and 13 July), Turandot (21 and 23 July), Cavalleria Rusticana – Pagliacci (16 and 18 August).

Just send an email with your data to [email protected] by 1.00 pm on the day of the show you wish to attend.

Below are the details of the Works:



See also  Füllkrug delights the fans: the renewed national team defeats Peru

You may also like

Captain America: Brave New World

Muslim League (N) should have taken the Dubai...

Laura Ardila announces censorship of Planet for not...

Manager dies on the yacht at Giglio, power...

Meet the new book by Hernán Porras Molina:...

Man Arrested in Juarez City with Six Firearms...

A mythical trip to the midnight zone

From Titian to Renoir, the great theater of...

Unusual! A Japanese mayor offers statements wearing a...

They install a pool in the middle of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy