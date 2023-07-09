Mediterranean University – Articles

The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria is pleased to join the initiative of the Taormina Arte Sicilia Foundation, with a view to increasing attention to young people and the desire to bring them closer to the world of opera, offering special discounts for their students.

In fact, there is the possibility of buying the entrance ticket at a discounted price (10 euros for the “unnumbered steps” sector) at the Ancient Theater of Taormina, for the three scheduled operas:

Il Trittico (8 and 13 July), Turandot (21 and 23 July), Cavalleria Rusticana – Pagliacci (16 and 18 August).

Just send an email with your data to [email protected] by 1.00 pm on the day of the show you wish to attend.

Below are the details of the Works:









