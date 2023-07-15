Home » Mediterranean University – Articles
At Lot D of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, theeleventh edition of the Professional Dayan important appointment for the outgoing student population eager to enter the world of work.

Over fifty companies took turns on 22 and 23 June looking for high-profile professionals to join their staff through employment contracts, including permanent ones. The large participation in the event by Mediterranean undergraduates and graduates once again confirmed the importance of the role of the University of Reggio as an effective and efficient hub for the matching between the outgoing student population and the world of work.

