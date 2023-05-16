Home » Mediterranean University – Articles – 17 May | The program of the Open DAY Mediterranea 2023 is online
Mediterranean University – Articles – 17 May | The program of the Open DAY Mediterranea 2023 is online

Mediterranean University – Articles – 17 May | The program of the Open DAY Mediterranea 2023 is online


It is the Orientation event, dedicated to high school students, which presents theTraining offer of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria #UniRC

don’t miss theOpen Day of the University of Reggio, to discover the study experience and degree courses that are part of our teaching areas Agriculture, Architecture, Design, Economics, Law, Engineering, Nursing, Sports Sciences, Human Sciences.

You will find all the answers you are looking for 50 training courses that you can choose by subscribing toMediterranean University of Reggio Calabria and to all services reserved for our students.

We are waiting for you on Wednesday 17 May 2023, from h. 09:00 to 14:00 at the University Citadel – Via dell’Università 25.

