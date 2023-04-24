Mediterranean University – Articles – 18 April | HC PhD to Nobel Prize Winner Jean Tirole

The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria is pleased to announce that the 18 and 19 April 2023 hosts the Prof. Jean Tirol, Nobel Prize for Economics in 2014for the provision of the Honoris Causa Doctorate in Law and Economics.



The video of the Integral Ceremony

Profile John Tirol – If markets dominated by a small number of companies go unregulated, society often suffers negative consequences. Prices may become unjustifiably high and new firms may be prevented from entering the market. Since the mid-1980s, Jean Tirole has worked to develop a coherent theory, demonstrating for example that regulation should be adapted to the specific conditions of each sector. Drawing on game theory and other theories, he also suggested a framework for regulatory design and applied it to numerous industries, from banking to telecommunications. In 2016 he released a text milestone concerning theEconomics of the Common Good which we can consider a scientific synthesis of his thought on the cultural, educational and social role and function of the economic sciences. John Tirol ha pubblicato oltre 180 articoli su temi economici e finanziari, oltre che diversi libri, tra cui The Theory of Industrial Organization, Game Theory (con Drew Fudenberg), A Theory of Incentives in Procurement and Regulation (con Jean-Jacques Laffont), The Prudential Regulation of Banks (con Mathias Dewatripont), Competition in Telecommunications (con Jean-Jacques Laffont), Financial Crises, Liquidity, and the International Monetary System, e The Theory of Corporate Finance. Cconferred the Honoris Causa Doctorate in Law and Economics in the presence of the Rector, Prof. Giuseppe Zimbalatti, of Prof. Paolo Fuschi, Coordinator of the Doctoral School of the Mediterranean, of Prof. Daniele Cananzi, Director of the DiGiES Department. The Laudatio was entrusted to Prof. Massimiliano Ferrara, Professor of Mathematics for Economics, the reasons were stated by Prof. Attilio Gorassini, Coordinator of the PhD Course in Law and Economics.

Professor Massimiliano Ferrara – Full Professor of Mathematics and Economics for Finance

University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria

MASTER LECTURE

Jean TIROLE – Nobel Prize for Economics 2014