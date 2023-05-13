Home » Mediterranean University – Articles – 18 May
News

Mediterranean University – Articles – 18 May

by admin
Mediterranean University – Articles – 18 May

On Thursday 18 May from 8.00 to 11.00 the Adspem Fidas onlus blood bank will be present at the Cittadella Università (via dell’Università 25) of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria for blood collection. (A light breakfast without milk and derivatives is allowed).

Anyone who is in a position to donate could in this way help a large number of patients who need blood transfusions, the only life-saving drug for some pathologies.

For the occasion, a gadget from the University of Reggio will be offered to all donors.

See also  Demattè, Feltre professor in Chinese art history in the US: "My students are mainly Chinese"

You may also like

Xi Jinping inspected Hebei and presided over a...

Halo: Combat Devolved is a beautiful and free...

Shelters in Mexico expect migratory rebound before the...

Without plans? Maderos Teatro will present this Saturday...

Zelensky in Rome: “Putin, a shameless neighbor who...

Congress captures power in Karnataka by winning 136...

ICU saved more than 30 thousand lives

The Little Mermaid, Jacob Tremblay on Flounder’s design:...

NAB was in touch with Imran Khan during...

José Gustavo Acevedo Zuluaga, leader and former councilor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy