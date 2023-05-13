Mediterranean University – Articles – 18 May

On Thursday 18 May from 8.00 to 11.00 the Adspem Fidas onlus blood bank will be present at the Cittadella Università (via dell’Università 25) of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria for blood collection. (A light breakfast without milk and derivatives is allowed).

Anyone who is in a position to donate could in this way help a large number of patients who need blood transfusions, the only life-saving drug for some pathologies.

For the occasion, a gadget from the University of Reggio will be offered to all donors.