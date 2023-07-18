Home » Mediterranean University – Articles
The call for applications for the Right to University Study for the 2023-2024 academic year has been published in the dedicated section.

The announcement contains all the measures arranged for the benefit of the members of theMediterranean Universityall’Academy of Fine Artsal Conservatory of Music “F. Cilea”at the High School for Linguistic Mediators:

Scholarships Supplementary contributions to scholarships (Graduation awards) Housing services Contributions for international mobility Accommodation contributions Transport contributions Canteen service

You can apply from July 25th on the online platform ESSE3.

