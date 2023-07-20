Mediterranean University – Articles

The GIMC-GMA-GBMA-2023 conference ended on Friday 14 July. The Rector Giuseppe Zimbalatti, who at the opening of the works had brought the greetings of the Mediterranea and wished the success of the works, declared “the idea proved to be successful, in fact for three days the Mediterranean University saw over 130 researchers from throughout Italy and pertaining to three of the eight groups present in theItalian association of theoretical and applied mechanics AIMETA”.

The sessions were opened by Professor Aurora Pisano, of the PAU Department, in the presence of the Rector, the Vice Rector, Professor Francesca Fatta, the Director of the PAU Department of the University of Reggio, Professor Tommaso Manfredi, and the co-chair of the conference professor Paolo Fuschi, who brought institutional greetings.

In her opening speech, Prof. Pisano underlined, for the benefit of the many young colleagues present, how for the historical groups of Computational Mechanics (GIMC) and Mechanics of Materials (GMA) the Reggio Calabria event constituted the XXIII and X national conference respectively, while for the biomechanics group (GBMA), of younger formation, it was the II national conference.

The professor then continued her speech by explaining how the idea of ​​a joint conference matured following meetings between the representatives of the steering committees of the groups on the occasion of the AIMETA conference in Rome in 2019. In fact, it was observed that, despite the specificity that characterizes the research of the individual groups, there were so many common numerical and theoretical themes and methods and that therefore it would have been profitable, as well as interesting and scientifically stimulating, to meet on a common occasion.

It was therefore decided to organize this conference and, to favor contamination between groups, an organization was opted for which only provided for two parallel sessions in which different experiences could be compared. The conference work program was intense, with more than one hundred short communications and four general lectures, it was implemented with a participatory presence of the congress participants in all the sessions which gave rise to high-level scientific discussions.

This conference had a distinctive connotation which was to leave a lot of room for young people. It was therefore important to be able to dedicate a plenary session to the younger researchers who saw them as protagonists on Friday morning. During the “PhD thesis prize winners” session, the research works that led to the awarding of the prizes for the best PhD thesis 2023 were exhibited. The parchments certifying the winnings and the reasons for the prizes were delivered to the winners by Professor Pisano and some representatives of the steering committees of the groups.

The closure of the works was entrusted to professor Paolo Fuschi, who underlined the certainly positive balance of the event, having achieved all the objectives set during the organization phase. Among these objectives is the publication in the international magazine MECCANICA of a special issue entitled: Approaches in Bio-Computational-Material Mechanics which will host 30 papers selected by the steering committees of the various groups, after which they will be peer-reviewed by accredited reviewers.

Special thanks for having accepted the invitation went to the professors who held the plenary lessons, Professor Davide Bigoni of the University of Trento who gave the lesson entitled; Solids from structuresProfessor Paolo Bisegna of the Tor Vergata University of Rome who gave the lecture entitled: Microfluidic systems for single-cell biophysical characterizationthe professor Umberto Perego of the Politecnico di Milano who held the lecture entitled: On Phase-Field Modeling of Ductile Fracture and finally to Professor Elio Sacco of the Federico II University of Naples whose planned speech was entitled: Mechanics of cohesive interface: damage, contact, interlocking, dilatancy, but which was canceled at the last moment by the teacher due to personal problems. The aforementioned teachers were introduced by senior colleagues in the sector even if in the assembly offered by the conference they did not need introductions because they were prominent personalities in the national and international panorama of the mechanics of solids, materials and biomechanics.

Professor Fuschi then thanked the conference staff, mainly made up of students and graduates of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria who contributed to the correct functioning of the conference during all its phases over the three days of work.

The final balance of the Conference is certainly positive and, in addition to the undoubted scientific results, the impact that the Mediterranean and the beauty of the city has had many guests, often accompanied by families, from all over Italy and abroad. Many have candidly declared that they have never been to Calabria before and that they have never even suspected the scenic beauty of this land, the exquisite hospitality of its inhabitants and the many gastronomic delicacies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

