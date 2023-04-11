On Thursday 13 April 2023 at 9.00 in Aula Inf-A the DIIES will host Prof. Anna Maria Mandalari, former student of the degree course in Computer Science and Telecommunications Systems Engineering, for a seminar entitled “Securing the Consumer Internet of Things: an Overview and Research Perspective”

The world of Internet of Things (IoT) consumer products, smart speakers, baby monitors, smart TVs, smart kettles, has achieved great popularity and a growing diffusion in homes all over the world. But users may be unaware of the risks associated with using such devices. Why are they so cheap and what is the real value that comes from it? In this seminar, Anna Maria Mandalari will bring examples of information exposure by consumer IoT products and will share her research perspectives towards the creation of an IoT ecosystem with the user at the center, which guarantees privacy and is safe, efficient it is reliable.

Anna Maria Mandalari is a Research Fellow at University College London (UCL), a member of the UCL Center of Excellence on Cyber ​​Security Research and an Honorary Fellow of the Institute for Security Science and Technology at Imperial College London. You have been visiting the Center Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya (CTTC) in Barcelona, ​​as part of the Erasmus program during the master’s degree course at DIIES. Subsequently, you obtained your PhD from the Carlos III University of Madrid, within the research action of excellence promoted by the European Marie Skłodowska-Curie programme. Her research interests concern the Internet of Things, aspects of privacy, security and networking and techniques for measuring traffic on the Internet.

Anna Maria will share her training and research experience with the students of the Internet of Things teaching of the DIIES master’s degree courses and with the PhD students in Information Engineering and will tell how the skills that the Mediterranean University and DIIES have given her provided have allowed it to establish itself internationally.