Mediterranean University – Articles – 20 June

In the presence of the Rector Prof. Giuseppe Zimbalatti, of the pro-rectors, Profs. Rossella Marzullo and Antonino Vitetta, and the President of the Student Council, Girolamo De Giglio, the press conference for the presentation of the academic year 2023-24 was held on Tuesday 20 June 2023. The presence of correspondents from the main regional newspapers and from the neighboring city of Messina was very significant, with the participation of numerous delegates, Department Directors and coordinators of the various Study Courses.

The University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria offers quality study paths, in step with the times and adapted to the expectations of the enrolled students.

For the next academic year, the educational opportunities of the Educational Offer in the study areas of Agriculture, Architecture, Design, Engineering, Economics, Law, Nursing, Sports Sciences and Human Sciences.

The educational systems in the area of ​​Economics present an enrichment to strengthen the connection with the territory and the new professions, and, in terms of innovations, two new two-year master’s degree courses have been proposed for the completion of the degree courses of Design, with the course in “Design for Mediterranean cultures. Product | Space | Communication”, and Sciences of Education and Training, through the course in “Pedagogical planning and management of educational services for minors” in the initial accreditation course.

For the 2023-2024 academic year, 25 degree courses are planned, including three-year, two-year master’s and five-year master’s courses, divided into 50 training courses and 28 different undergraduate and master’s degree classes. The new training offer is completed with numerous post-graduate training courses, including 5 PhD courses and 5 Masters involving all teaching areas present in the Mediterranean, the School of Specialization for the Legal Professions and the Training Course for the achievement of Specializations for Teaching Support Activities for Disabled Pupils (TFA).

Il Rector Prof. Giuseppe Zimbalatti declares “In the current academic year we recorded an increase in enrollments of 3.7%, as evidenced by the National Student Registry. Data confirmed by Alma Laurea in the recently published report, which confirms that 93.1% of our graduates are satisfied with their university experience, with 92.2% satisfied with the relationship with the teaching staff. Furthermore, our second-level graduates have an average employment rate of 68% and 82%, respectively 1 and 5 years after graduation. And this year our training offer is enriched with two new master’s degree courses in “Design for Mediterranean cultures. Product | Space | Communication” and Education and Training Sciences, with the course in “Pedagogical planning and management of educational services for minors”. All this without changing university fees and with a clear improvement in services, starting with the enrollment and career management platform. Our University is therefore on the move, aimed at guaranteeing our young people the best possible future”.

Il Prof. Antonino Vitetta, Pro-Rector Delegate for Teaching “In order to help alleviate the phenomenon of early school leaving and migration, the University is undergoing a process of progressive innovation of the educational offer, also in response to the needs of schools and organizations operating in the sector of the production of goods and services and professions. Most of the training offer has been updated in recent years or is newly established/activated; a constantly evolving, high-quality educational offer integrated with the advanced research developed by the University”

“The dizzying multiplication of study courses and opportunities that the contemporary world seems to offer requires universities and schools to carry out orientation actions that take into account the needs of girls and boys, the possible sense of bewilderment they could feel in the delicate transition from secondary school to university studies –continues Prof. Rossella Marzullo, Deputy Rector for Orientation activities. For this reason, the University intended to carry out orientation activities aimed at providing male and female students with the tools to consciously choose their future. Much has also been done for ongoing orientation, enhancing tutoring activities which have the fundamental task of supporting the students’ educational path, promoting the learning process and helping them in any moments of difficulty. Difficulties shouldn’t scare our kids, nor should they make them think they don’t have the necessary resources to make it; difficulties must be faced and managed with the right tools and professional figures, so that they never become a reason for abandoning studies. The University is a place of production of culture and culture often requires effort, but if the path is taken together that effort is lighter and the results are truly extraordinary.”

Conclude Girolamo De Giglio, President of the Student Council, body representing all studentsThe Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, in addition to having excellent training curricula in the various departments and inter-university degree courses, by definition puts the student at the centre: we have a Rector, and I must say the entire governance and the Technical Administrative Staff, ready to listen to us and sit down next to us to solve the various problems that we encounter on a daily basis, to ensure that the Mediterranea is even more competitive, which is not a given and which contributes to constant growth.

AGRARIA presents 7 courses of study, 4 undergraduate degree e 3 of a two-year master’s degree, which embrace the three main production chains, agricultural, forestry-environmental and food and, lastly, the biological sciences.

It focuses on qualitative improvements in the field of “Agricultural science and technology“, of “Forestry and environmental sciences” (at the 1st level with the 2 curricula in “Environment and agro-forestry landscape” and in “Design of green areas”, at the 2nd level with the 2 curricula in “Management of the environment and forest ecosystems” and in “Management of green areas”) and “Food Science and Technology” (at the 1st level with the 2 curricula in “Food science and technology” and ” Gastronomy and catering”, at the II level with the 2 curricula in “Food technologies” and in “Gastronomy and catering”).

The three-year degree course in “Biological Sciences for the Environment” is added, inter-university with the recently established “Magna Graecia” University of Catanzaro, as administrative headquarters.

ARCHITECTURE The historic course five-year in Architecturewith national access programming. e il three-year degree course in “Techniques for building and the territory” professionally oriented, activated in the a.y. 2021-2022, with access programmed locally, presents i 4 curricula “Building and construction”, “Building sustainability”, “Regional planning” and “Property valuations and legal-administrative management”.

DESIGN

Il three-year degree course in “Design” presents i 3 three curricula “Product design”, “Communication design”, “Indoor/outdoor design”.

NOVITA’ for the 2023-2024 academic year we add the novelty of two-year master’s degree course in “Design for Mediterranean cultures. Product | Space | Communication”.

ECONOMY

Confirm the success of 2 courses of studyof which 1 undergraduate degree in “Economic Sciences”con 2 curricula (“Economic”, “Legal-business“)ed 1 of a two-year master’s degree in Economics.

LAW confirms the namesake five-year master’s degree course.



ENGINEERING offer 7 courses of studyof which 3 with a three-year degree and 4 with a two-year master’s degree. The three-year courses embrace i civil, industrial and information engineering sectors; are, in particular, 1 completely renewed three-year degree course in “Computer, electronic and telecommunications engineering”, con 4 curricula (“General”, “Electronics and biomedical”, “Internet and security”, “Homeland security“), 1 three-year degree course in “Civil and environmental engineering for sustainable development”, con 3 curricula (“Sustainable civil works and for energy”, “Transport and logistics infrastructure”, “Environmental Protection“), 1 three-year degree course in “Industrial engineering”, con 4 curricula (“Energy manager”, “Management engineering”, “Electrical and automation engineering”, “Bioengineering”).

For what concern II biennial levelare on offer the course of interclass master’s degree in “Electrical and Electronic Engineering”, recently activatedwith 4 curricula (“Electronic circuits and systems”, “Industrial automation”, “Devices and circuits systems for biomedical applications”, “Electrical and electronic engineering”), il interclass course in “Engineering for sustainable management of the environment and energy”, with 2 curricula (“Protection from natural and man-made risks”, “Sustainable energy management”), il master’s degree course in “Civil Engineering”, with 3 curricula (“Transport infrastructures and systems”, “Geotechnics for the development and safety of the territory”, “Design of civil structures, hydraulic infrastructures and systems for renewable energy”) e the master’s degree course in “Information and telecommunications systems engineering”which offers the opportunity to specialize in topics such as cyber-security and 5G networks.



NURSING SCIENCES e SPORTS SCIENCES offer inter-university study courses with the “Magna Graecia” University of Catanzaro, as administrative headquarters. To the three-year degree course in “Nursing”, enabling the health profession of nurse, with national programming of accesses e seat of teaching activities at the University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria, you add the interclass two-year master’s degree course in “Sciences and techniques of sport and preventive and adapted motor activities”, with access scheduled locally and part of curricular teaching activities carried out at the University of Mediterranean Studies of Reggio Calabria.



The scope of HUMAN SCIENCES offer 3 courses of studyrepresented by five-year master’s degree course in “Primary education sciences”, with national programming of accesses, and from three-year degree course in “Science of education and training”, with 2 curricula (“Childhood educator”, “Socio-pedagogical educator”).

NOVITA’ for the 2023-2024 academic year we add the novelty of two-year master’s degree course in “Pedagogical Programming and Management of educational services for minors”

with 2 curricula (Specialist in the education and training of disabled people – Experts in educational and curricular planning)”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

