Mediterranean University – Articles

On 28 July an agreement was signed between the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria and ATAM spa, which aims to offer the academic community facilities on urban public transport services in the city of Reggio Calabria. The agreement was signed in continuity with previous years in which users of the Mediterranea were offered the possibility of traveling free of charge on lines 27 and 28, which also end at the University. Starting this year, the offer has been enhanced with the clear intention of pursuing the sustainable mobility objectives of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

This was also the occasion to talk about a joint communication campaign between the University and ATAM; the customized buses for the Mediterranea were in fact presented.

The meeting was attended by the University, the Rector, prof. Giuseppe Zimbalatti, the delegate for Mobility and logistics of the University, prof. Corrado Rindone, for ATAM, the CEO, Avv. Giuseppe Basile as well as the top management, avv. Ezio Privitera, lawyer Melina Consuelo Sangiovanni and ing. Dominic Ianno. In addition, the City Councilor Dr. Domenico Battaglia.

The agreement has a five-year term. For the 2023-2024 academic year, in addition to services on lines 27 and 28, the University has optioned 400 reduced-price annual season tickets to be allocated to the academic community, thanks to vouchers aimed at promoting sustainable mobility. For the following years, in addition to the services on lines 27 and 28, the offer will be extended with the main lines connecting the northern part of the municipal area. The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria is working on further lines of development for sustainable modes of transport, alternatives to the use of private vehicles.