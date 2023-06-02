Mediterranean University – Articles – 22 – 23 June

On 22 and 23 June from 9.00 to 17.00, the University of Mediterranean Studies will host the Professional Day, an event dedicated to work and the professions, at Lot D of the Cittadella Universitaria.

Numerous and prestigious companies will be present, to which candidates will be able to present their curriculum vitae and hold job interviews.

To participate, it is necessary to book by and no later than June 19, by filling out the Google Form on the dedicated site.

The “All companies” section contains the job descriptions from which to choose who to request an interview with. It is necessary to click on “Book”, fill in the fields with the requested data and select the companies identified: with a single registration, all the interviews are booked.

The event is organized by the Cisme cooperative in collaboration with the Mediterranean University – Job Placement Office, the Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria and the Informa Special Company of the Reggio Calabria Chamber of Commerce.