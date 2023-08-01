Home » Mediterranean University – Articles
The call for tenders for the assignment of subsidized accommodation places at the university residence in via Roma has been published. 45 accommodation places are available in rooms of different types (double and single with bathroom), for off-site students, regularly enrolled in a study course at the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria in the a.y. 2023/2024.

Students will be able to apply by accessing the platform ESSE3 until 07/09/2023, after regularizing the enrollment for the 2023/2024 academic year.

