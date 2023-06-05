Mediterranean University – Articles – 24 May – 14 June | Film_ing – Homo sapiens, homo ridens

It starts with the first review of Cinema in Engineering 🅵🅸🅻🅼 🅸🅽🅶

Homo Sapiens, Homo Ridens is a cycle of 4 hilarious and irreverent comedies, where the only purpose is to remember how beautiful and therapeutic LAUGHTER is.

The festival is sponsored by the Charlie Chaplin Cinema Club of Reggio Calabria.

Open to the entire University community: Students, Professors and TA staff

It starts on Wednesday 24 May at 19.00 in the Aula Magna INGEGNERIA.

𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗢 𝗟𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗢

Plan.

Wednesday 24 May 2023 – h. 7:00 pm

Down in the North – directed by Dany Boon, 2008 (France)

Wednesday 31 May 2023 – h. 7:00 pm

Funeral Party – directed by Frank Oz, 2007 (Germany, Great Britain, USA)

Wednesday 7 June 2023 – 7.00 pm

Hysteria – directed by Tanya Wexler, 2011 (UK, France, Germany)

Wednesday 14th June 2023 – 7pm

Soul Kitchen – regia at Fatih Akin, 2009 (Germania)