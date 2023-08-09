Home » Mediterranean University – Articles
Mediterranean University – Articles

The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria participates in the pain for the disappearance of Rocco Ferrari, architect and urban plannerone of the closest collaborators of Ludovico Quaroni.

Rocco Ferrari was a professor of Architectural Design at the Faculty of Architecture and member of the group of designers of the departmental cues of Feo di Vito; he contributed to the formation of a generation of professionals and teachers who graduated from the Mediterranea and left an important mark of culture and passion for art, architecture and urban planning.

