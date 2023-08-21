Mediterranean University – Articles

The approval by the Council of Ministers of the provision that allows the restart of the design and construction process of the bridge over the Strait opens up important investment scenarios in the south of the country, which requires the use of the highest technical skills, especially in Calabria and Sicily and science, as well as an important economic commitment. The Rector of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria Giuseppe Zimbalatti underlines the role that the world of research and training can and must have in the execution of large infrastructures.

The Scientific Community of the Mediterranean, with the skills and the high level of research that distinguishes the activities of its Departments and Laboratories, is ready to offer the necessary scientific support for the cutting-edge study and research activities that will be required for define the framework of possible interventions, on the basis of the elements of knowledge indispensable for all the necessary evaluations.

