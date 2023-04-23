Mediterranean University – Articles

The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria hosted over the days 18 and 19 April 2023, il Prof. Jean Tirol, Nobel Prize for Economics in 2014, for the provision of Honorary Doctorate in Law and Economics. This is an important moment for the University of Reggio, particularly due to the fact that the eminent French academic is considered, worldwide, among the most influential economists in business, not only as regards the theoretical systematization but above all for the operational reflections in financial, monetary and industrial fields of his conceptual elaborations.

Day 18 April at 11.00 the conferment ceremony of the HC Doctorate in Law and Economics was held in the Aula Quistelli and the Nobel laureate gave a Lectio Magistralis entitled: “Pursuing the Common Goods”, preceded by the Laudatio entrusted to Prof. Massimiliano Ferrara and by the speeches of Profs. Attilio Gorassini, Paolo Fuschi and Daniele Cananzi.

The reasons with which the Rector prof. Giuseppe Zimbalatti conferred the title of Doctor of Research Honoris Causa in Law and Economics are the following: “Thel Prof. Jean Tyrol he redefined the approach to the study of the industrial economy by overturning the assumption that the industrial structure exogenously determined the behavior of firms. Using the tools of game theory, he has shown how the behavior of a limited number of large (oligopolistic) firms modifies the industrial structure. With an economic-mathematical approach, he demonstrated the ineffectiveness of the neoclassical model of Homo Oeconomicus to realistically analyze the behavior of economic agents, advocating the need for an open dialogue between the social sciences, such as economics, jurisprudence, psychology, sociology and anthropology, initiated with ups and downs since the 19th century and renewed today, to arrive at the analysis of the “common good”, the subject of one of his monographs which has become a milestone for sector studies”.

Il Prof. Jean Tyrol expressed great happiness and satisfaction in receiving this recognition above all “for the circumstance that it is a University of Southern Italy, the Mediterranean of Reggio Calabria, that honors me with this doctoral academic title; South that I love very much for its millenary traditions and Magna Graecia roots of which I am a fan. I am therefore very grateful to the entire Academic Community of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria”.

A Seminar was organized for 19 April, at 10 in Aula Quaroni, entitled: “The Morality of Markets” in which Prof. Tirole will present recent scientific results on the dynamics of financial markets and on morality and ethics which should characterize the work of non-rational economic agents in them increasingly protagonists and actors of distorting actions that bring about crises and system imbalances.