Home » Mediterranean University – Articles – 9 – 10 May | International conference: The alliance of knowledge
News

Mediterranean University – Articles – 9 – 10 May | International conference: The alliance of knowledge

by admin
Mediterranean University – Articles – 9 – 10 May | International conference: The alliance of knowledge

On 9 and 10 May will take place a International conference entitled “The alliance of knowledge”organized in synergy by Department of Law, Economics and Human Sciences of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, from DiCAM Department of UniMe and the Institut Catholique of Toulouse.

The works will begin on Tuesday 9, at 16, at the DiGiES Department in Reggio Calabria to continue on Wednesday 10, in the classroom of the Accademia Peloritana dei Pericolanti of the DiCAM Department of Messina, starting at 9.

The objective of the in-depth study, which will see researchers coming from France and Switzerland as well as from Italy, is to address a very current urgency: the revision of disciplinary paradigms. The hierarchizations between knowledge, which have characterized modernity, have – in fact – been replaced by a continuous permeability between the different disciplinary fields. The great eco-ethical challenges of the contemporary world, however, require us to radically reform our categories and our practices of attributing meaning, which is why all disciplines are called to review their paradigms and to listen to each other.

Details on the program and speakers can be found in the attachment.

See also  With speed and wind: VfL Wolfsburg clearly defeats Mainz 05 | > - Sports

You may also like

1 out of 5 students with learning difficulties,...

Violence in Haiti leaves more than 600 dead...

Governor of Meta defended a decentralized model with...

Book Club, the cast already has an idea...

Build a solid ideological foundation and forge an...

Julieta Colombo, niece of Argentine cartoonist Quino and...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday May 12,...

Latina, professor bullied by students and suspended by...

They await compliance and changes with reforms to...

Media in Saudi Arabia confirm that Lionel Messi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy