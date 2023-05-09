Mediterranean University – Articles – 9 – 10 May | International conference: The alliance of knowledge

On 9 and 10 May will take place a International conference entitled “The alliance of knowledge”organized in synergy by Department of Law, Economics and Human Sciences of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, from DiCAM Department of UniMe and the Institut Catholique of Toulouse.

The works will begin on Tuesday 9, at 16, at the DiGiES Department in Reggio Calabria to continue on Wednesday 10, in the classroom of the Accademia Peloritana dei Pericolanti of the DiCAM Department of Messina, starting at 9.

The objective of the in-depth study, which will see researchers coming from France and Switzerland as well as from Italy, is to address a very current urgency: the revision of disciplinary paradigms. The hierarchizations between knowledge, which have characterized modernity, have – in fact – been replaced by a continuous permeability between the different disciplinary fields. The great eco-ethical challenges of the contemporary world, however, require us to radically reform our categories and our practices of attributing meaning, which is why all disciplines are called to review their paradigms and to listen to each other.

Details on the program and speakers can be found in the attachment.