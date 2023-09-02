Home » Mediterranean University – Articles – Agriculture
Mediterranean University – Articles – Agriculture

The conference represents an important opportunity to take stock of the state of knowledge and possible defense strategies more than ten years after the first reports of death in the Veneto region. This is a topic of great interest in consideration of the gravity of the death, which in many geographical areas of the national territory has already seriously compromised production, and the importance of kiwifruit cultivation, which represents a supply chain with great growth potential.

On Thursday 28 September 2023, a technical-scientific conference entitled “The death of the Kiwi: where are we with research?”

The institutional greetings will be followed by reports by Prof. Davide Spadaro of the University of Turin and Dr. Paolo Ermacora of the University of Udine, two of the leading experts on death at a national and international level. Subsequently there will be interventions by researchers from the Department of Agriculture of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, who operate in the Calabrian area, including Dr. Saveria Mosca and Drs. Antonino Malacrinò, Giacomo Falcone and Antonio Dattola. The contribution of Dr. Lidia Viterale of the Regional Agency for the Development of Calabrian Agriculture (ARSAC) is also foreseen and the participation of Dr. Giacomo Giovinazzo, Director General of the Department of Agriculture, Agri-Food Resources and Forestry of the Calabria Region and of the Hon . Gianluca Gallo, Councilor for Agriculture of the Calabria Region. Introduced and moderated by Prof. Leonardo Schena, professor of Plant Pathology at the Department of Agriculture and member of the “Moria del Kiwi” working group set up by MASAF.

