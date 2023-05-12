Mediterranean University – Articles – Agriculture

Thursday 18 May, at 9:00at theSeminar room of the Department of Agriculture of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria will take place on Conference “Cooperation and rural development: the importance of supply chain research for the enhancement and defense of the territory”. During the event, the main results obtained from two projects, currently underway, of measure 16.2 of the PSR of the Calabria Region will be illustrated. The cooperation projects that involve the partnership i researchers of the Food Technology Unit of the Department of Agriculture are: “BIO formulations based on BENEFICIAL microbes and their natural substances for the production and enhancement of legumes – BIO-BEAN” and “Enhancement of the Calabrian Olive Chains through new agronomic techniques and waste recovery – FILO”. In addition to the Mediterranean researchers, other partners from private companies and the University of Naples Federico II will illustrate their research.