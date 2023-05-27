Mediterranean University – Articles – CUS | The Mediterranean Cup 5-a-side football student tournament has ended

Play the finals of the 5-a-side football tournament “Mediterranean Cup” 2022/23 at the university campus facilities. 20 teams, divided into 5 groups, gave birth to an exciting tournament that lasted over 5 months.

The final for 1st place saw the teams “Real Proposta” and “FC Mediterranei” on the field and ended with the victory of the Real Proposal for 5-3, a reconfirmation for the winners of the last edition.

Demetrio Sgró best goalkeeper e Michael Belle best scorer of the Tournament, both from the Real Proposal.

Great competitive spirit, interesting ideas for a good game and lots of fun for all the students who took part. Now everyone is concentrated for the June exam session, and an appointment in September for registrations for the 2023/24 Tournament.