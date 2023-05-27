Home » Mediterranean University – Articles – CUS | The Mediterranean Cup 5-a-side football student tournament has ended
News

Mediterranean University – Articles – CUS | The Mediterranean Cup 5-a-side football student tournament has ended

by admin
Mediterranean University – Articles – CUS | The Mediterranean Cup 5-a-side football student tournament has ended

Play the finals of the 5-a-side football tournament “Mediterranean Cup” 2022/23 at the university campus facilities. 20 teams, divided into 5 groups, gave birth to an exciting tournament that lasted over 5 months.

The final for 1st place saw the teams “Real Proposta” and “FC Mediterranei” on the field and ended with the victory of the Real Proposal for 5-3, a reconfirmation for the winners of the last edition.

Demetrio Sgró best goalkeeper e Michael Belle best scorer of the Tournament, both from the Real Proposal.

Great competitive spirit, interesting ideas for a good game and lots of fun for all the students who took part. Now everyone is concentrated for the June exam session, and an appointment in September for registrations for the 2023/24 Tournament.

See also  Hospitals, six million euros forgotten - breaking latest news

You may also like

Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection being tested on Steam,...

The authentic Kingdom of Morocco..permanent pride and steadfastness...

Verstappen takes pole position at the F1 Monaco...

ATA personal holidays, even fractional, guaranteed 15 consecutive...

[신간] Dirty Walk :: Sympathetic Press Newsis News...

Missing

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, like the...

Ivan Korčok: About Bachmut and the citizens of...

Government of Cesar hired a new emergency department...

Ipsos, Italy is less happy than the rest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy