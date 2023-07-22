Home » Mediterranean University – Articles – Mediterranean University Agreement – Trenitalia
Mediterranean University – Articles – Mediterranean University Agreement – Trenitalia

The Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria confirms its commitment to pursuing the sustainable development goals, in accordance with the United Nations 2030 Agenda. To this end, the University has joined Trenitalia Spa’s “Trenitalia for Business” program to facilitate travel on a national scale by rail.

The agreement represents a further action implemented by Mediterranea to promote sustainable mobility. In particular, as part of the “Trenitalia for Business” programme, the agreement signed allows employees, teachers and students enrolled at the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria to be reservedWelfare PLUS offera special discount valid for the purchase of tickets for private trips with up to 6 companions. The discount applies to tickets issued in Base, Economy and Super Economy fares on all trains of the national Frecce and Intercity service.

To take advantage of the Welfare Plus discount it is necessary:

1. Be the holder of a CartaFRECCIA Trenitalia

2. Associate your CartaFRECCIA with the “Trenitalia for Business” programme.

In the reserved area of ​​the University portal you will find all the instructions necessary for activating the offer.

The offer is valid for all purchases made until December 31, 2023.

