Mediterranean University – Articles – Research Projects 2022 | Excellent result for the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria

I am 28 research projects of significant national interest (PRIN), presented by teachers and researchers of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabriawho access the financing of a total of 2.4 million euros by the Ministry of University and Research, following the conclusion of the PRIN 2022 procedure.

Of these, seven will be coordinated by Principal Investigators of the University of Reggio, while twenty-one envisage the presence of researchers from the Mediterranean as heads of local research units.

In fact, the PRIN program finances two-year projects which, due to their complexity and nature, require the collaboration of several research units, one of which has a national coordination role.

This is a very important result for the Mediterranean which certifies and confirms (after the success on the PNRR tenders) its ability to attract funding. It is also a very prestigious result as PRIN promotes and supports the national research system, strengthens interactions between universities and research institutions and encourages Italian participation in initiatives within the framework of the European Union’s Research and Innovation Framework Programme.

Moreover, it is a success that concerns all areas of the University.

The Agrarian Area it has had six projects financed, one of which has a national coordination role.

The Architecture Area has had five funded projects.

The Engineering Area it had 15 funded projects, of which five with a national coordination role.

The Economics and Human Sciences Law Area has had two funded projects, one of which with a national coordination role.

Il Rector Giuseppe Zimbalatti he complimented the excellent teamwork carried out which, by making it possible to obtain these results, confirmed, with an authoritative role, the growth of our University among the main players in research at a national level.

Il prof. Massimo Lauria, Pro-Rector for Research and Technology Transferstated that this good result is an excellent way to face, with great confidence, the next challenges relating to the Evaluation of Research Quality (VQR), with the aim of improving the already good performances of the past edition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

