Mediterranean University – Articles – The first “masters” of the Mediterranean University.

The first session was held on Wednesday 28 June Master’s Degree in Primary Education Sciences at the Aula Magna Quistelli of the “Mediterranea” University of Reggio Calabria with the first graduates concluding the first five-year cycle.

The 25 female students admitted to the graduation session discussed theses concerning didactic innovation, experimentation with new teaching practices and methodologies, but also mathematics, law and geography.

The final exam has a qualifying value for teaching in kindergarten and primary school.

The Rector Prof. Joseph Zimbalatti declares “On this day the Mediterranean University places the laurel wreath on the head of the first graduates in Primary Education Sciences.

And it does so with the certainty of having trained young teachers capable of giving back a new and more meaningful meaning to the political-cultural dimension of educational work. Our students leave these classrooms aware of the humanistic matrix of education, aware that the cognitive and intellectual development of the little ones passes through acculturation as a constitutive dimension of emancipation, that education must be understood as a principle of freedom. The Mediterranean University intends to take on the institutional responsibility of a training project that gives the company teachers capable of leaving a trace in the path designed with and for their students. Our most sincere wishes to our teachers for a personal and professional life full of satisfactions.”

Prof Daniele Cananzi Head of the Department of Law, Economics and Human Sciences (DiGiES)“Each graduation session is important because it represents a moment of celebration for the scientific community, for our students who finish their course of study and for the families and relatives of the students who take part in this final exam and find satisfaction for the rewarded efforts. The first degrees in Primary Education Science are also the first degrees of the third and youngest soul of the Department, that of Human Sciences, and represent an important moment not only of celebration but also of completion of the first cycle of studies in a strategic field for the Department and the University of Reggio. The joy then joins the awareness of how important training is for the territory, of what is being done to increasingly improve the contribution that the Mediterranean University can guarantee to development.”

Prof. Alessandra Priore, coordinator of the master’s degree course in Primary Education Sciences he claims “the initial training of teachers represents a priority objective for the Mediterranean University which is achieved through constant research and reflection on the fundamental value that school education has for the growth and well-being of the new generations and of the territory. In line with the evolution of the school system and with the continuous renewals of the reference regulatory scenario, the degree course in Primary Education Sciences is articulated through a didactic offer that favors the construction of a teaching professionalism based on broad areas of expertise which promote the acquisition of a prospective look and a critical-reflective approach to teaching. The current crisis affecting educational agencies can only be addressed through the improvement of teacher training and the transformation of the pedagogical identity of the school. Today is a day of great celebration, I wish the undergraduates to find their own path in teaching and to assume their role with educational responsibility”.

The Graduates

Francesca Placanica: “When choosing a degree course such as Primary Education Sciences, you need to be aware that it is no longer a matter between you and the university, but a matter

that places yourself in relation to what you potentially could and aspire to be, is being aware of what you really are, what you have at the moment and what you can give to the world”

Calidea Condemi: “our time has simply come, to be able to reap the fruits of what has been sown in these five years, of the choices made, of what prompted us to want to make them. In these years we have fully understood how important it is not so much the destination, but the path you take towards something that exceeds expectations, that radically changes your point of view and the meaning of your existence“.

